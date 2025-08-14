Second US visitor in under a week dies snorkelling

(CNS): A 68-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States died on Monday after getting into difficulties during a snorkelling trip to Coral Gardens in the North Sound. His death comes just days after another American visitor lost his life on a similar trip last Friday in the sea off North Church Street.

On this occasion, the boat the man was on sent out a distress signal shortly after 11:10am on Monday. The Cayman Islands Coast Guard headed to the location, where officers assisted crew members on the boat to transfer him to the CICG vessel, where they immediately began administering chest compressions while travelling to shore. They were met EMS, and the man was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man, who has not yet been identified, is the seventh person to die in local waters so far this year.