Second illegal gun possession leads to 12 years in jail

(CNS): A local man from Bodden Town who was on conditional release from jail for possessing an unlicensed gun has been sent back to prison for twelve years, having been caught with another illegal firearm. The gun was recovered after he crashed his car following a police chase last year. Javier Davis Howell (33) had denied possession of a Smith & Wesson pistol, a loaded magazine and more ammunition found in the smashed vehicle, which was abandoned, claiming he was not driving it as the car had been stolen.

However, Howell was found guilty, and in a sentencing hearing in June, the court imposed the lengthy jail term largely due to his previous conviction. Justice Cheryll Richards reduced the time from 14 years as a result of a number of mitigating factors, including his long-running battle with mental health problems.

The court heard that Howell, who is recently married with a young child, had suffered neglect, abuse and instability in the home where he grew up. Left unparented, he began misusing drugs at just 12 years old, which affected his ability to continue his schooling. Despite this, he has worked at various jobs in electrical work. But he is suffering from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and substance misuse, among other issues, and continues in the care of a psychiatrist.

His defence attorney told the court that Howell has no history of using a gun and was caught for the second time transporting a gun rather than committing a crime with it. She argued that her client is vulnerable, suffering from post-traumatic stress and anxiety. He has in the past made attempts to take his own life.

Justice Richards said the previous conviction and the fact that Howell was released on licence when he was caught with the weapon aggravated the offence, and she increased the minimum mandatory sentence for any gun unlawful gun possession to 14 years. She then explained that the mitigating circumstances relating to his vulnerability and mental health problems, as well as the fact that there is no evidence that Howell has ever actually used a gun, meant she should reduce the time in jail by two years.

There were a number of other charges related to the same offence, including the possession of ammunition and drugs, as well as driving offences. All of the sentences imposed for those crimes were between two years and two months, which the judge ordered should run concurrently with the twelve-year term. Howell was also banned from driving for two years upon his release from jail.