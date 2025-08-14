Search on for new DG as Franz confirms retirement

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson on Radio Cayman

(CNS): After months of rumours that Deputy Governor Franz Manderson was planning to retire next year, the veteran civil servant gave his official notice yesterday to Cabinet and the governor of his intention to step down in July 2026. Manderson also circulated a memo to civil servants about his departure after more than four decades working for the Cayman Islands Government.

“I will retire from the Civil Service, exactly 44 years after I first began my journey as a young intern, and after 14 years serving as your Deputy Governor and Head of the Civil Service,” he said.

Manderson told government workers he was “deeply gratified by what we have accomplished together, not just in the important milestones that we have reached, but in the way we have served: with passion, integrity and professionalism and an unwavering commitment to the people of these islands.

“From navigating storms and global challenges to delivering the day-to-day services that keep our country running — your dedication has inspired me every single day.”

In a press release confirming Manderson’s decision, officials said the recruitment of a new deputy governor will be led by Governor Jane Owen. Manderson said in his memo that he would work to ensure a smooth transition.

Manderson was appointed as deputy governor and head of the civil service in February 2012. Before that, he served as the chief immigration officer in the department where he began his public service career as a young intern from high school.

As DG, he is responsible for the management and performance of the civil service, which now has a budget of over $1 billion and 4,800 staff. He is a member of Cabinet and the first official member of Parliament. In 2018, he was awarded an MBE.