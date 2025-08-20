Satellite tags reveal more of sharks’ secret lives

Tagged shark (photo credit: Laura Brind)

DoE shark research team checking the line (photo credit: Megan Ehman)

Tagged female Caribbean reef shark encountered on a dive (photo credit: Laura Brind)

Aerial view of DoE shark research team taking measurements from blacktip shark (photo credit: Raino Van Niekerk)

(CNS): The Department of Environment’s shark research team is taking an even deeper dive into the still largely secret lives of Caribbean reef sharks and blacktip reef sharks with the help of satellite tags. Fieldwork restarted in July to tag more sharks to build on last year’s data, which has revealed new behaviour patterns and exciting new findings, team leader Dr Johanna Kohler said.

“The satellite tag data from last year showed very interesting behavioural patterns in our reef sharks,” she said, in a new article on the DoE website. “We learned some new things about their long-distance movements and also about their use of our deep-water environment.”

This year, the team will deploy two types of satellite tags to closely monitor shark movements when they are far away from the islands. In addition to pop-off archival tags (PSATs), which archive temperature, depth and light level data, each shark will also get a SPOT (Smart Position and Temperature) satellite tag.

“The SPOT tag will give us live updates on the location of the shark every time the animal breaches the surface,” Kohler said. “The live locations will verify the estimated track of each shark, including the likelihood tracks from sharks tagged last year.”

The tags deployed in July will stay on the animals until the end of November, when they are programmed to detach. The tags will then float to the surface and start transmitting the archived data.

“The SPOT tag will stay on the shark and continue to transmit live locations,” Dr Kohler said. “It enables us to monitor each shark for a much longer period of time beyond the hurricane season into winter and spring. Previous DoE surveys showed that our Caribbean reef sharks change their behaviour in winter compared to summer, so it will be interesting to track the animals over different seasons.”

The DoE said that one of the tagged Caribbean reef sharks was seen multiple times by a group of scuba divers on the North Wall on Grand Cayman. The department said it welcomes any data and information from people who have spotted tagged sharks in the water, as this will help the DoE research team better understand the sharks’ behaviour.