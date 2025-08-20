Robbers hit jewellery shop and pharmacy

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for at least three robbers after two separate hold-ups on Saturday, one in George Town, where armed men held up a jewellery store, and another in West Bay, where a machete-wielding masked man threatened staff. The latest robberies are part of another spike in armed hold-ups. Since the beginning of June, there have been around a dozen robberies at various small businesses in George Town and West Bay, including local restaurants and grocery stores.

The robbery on Albert Panton Street happened in broad daylight at around 12:20pm. Two masked men, one carrying a handgun, entered the store and demanded cash and jewels from staff at gunpoint. They made off in a vehicle with an undisclosed quantity of jewellery and cash. Fortunately, no one was injured and no shots were fired.

Soon afterwards, the police found what appeared to be the getaway vehicle based on witness descriptions. However, the suspects remain at large.

The man carrying the handgun was tall with a slim build, wearing a long-sleeved neon construction shirt, long pants and slippers, a mask, sunglasses and gloves. His partner in crime was said to be about 6″, slim and also was wearing the same type of long-sleeved neon shirt and long pants with shoes and gloves. He wore a dark-coloured head covering and a cloth over his nose and mouth, but appeared to be of dark complexion.

Police investigating the stick-up warned the public to be wary of any jewellery being offered for sale in questionable circumstances or not through the usual retail sales channels, and to avoid purchasing jewellery or any other items in such circumstances.

Later that same evening, a single robber struck at the pharmacy in Centennial Towers in West Bay. A masked man, who was said to be about 5’3″, entered the business brandishing a machete and demanded money from the workers there.

No one was hurt, and the man made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash from the register. He was short with a slim build and dark complexion, wearing a dark-coloured long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, gloves, and what appeared to be a dark t-shirt covering his face. He was also carrying a black backpack.

The man remains at large, and there was no indication from the police on how he made his escape.

Anyone with information about either of these armed robberies or who is offered jewellery for sale is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222 or West Bay CID at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.