Revenue buoys public finances but deficit looms
(CNS): Continued increases in the revenue collected by the Cayman Islands Government are keeping public finances well in the black, according to the latest unaudited figures from the finance ministry. But even as fees and duties continue to roll in, the government is spending much more than budgeted for this year. Those expenses could see the public purse slip into the red, with predictions for an operating deficit varying from the anticipated $27 million to as much as $60 million by the end of the year.
The Unaudited Quarterly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2025, released on Friday, indicates that the new government is operating at a healthy surplus, having collected CI$61.4 million more than budgeted.
However, it has also spent almost CI$28 million more than the year-to-date budget of $544.5 million. Compared to the prior year-to-date actuals, expenses for Q2 are $60.7 million higher. As a result, the 26% increase in the forecast surplus at this stage of the year could look very different by New Year’s Eve.
At present, the entire government, including statutory authorities and government-owned companies (SAGCs), has an operating surplus of $201.5 million, which is $42.1 million higher than the $159.4 million budgeted for the period.
Although that may seem healthy, as the country enters the second quarter and revenue begins to decline, its expenditure continues to grow. Total expenses for just core government have risen by $60.7 million when compared to the money spent during the first six months of 2024.
Unless the government’s running costs can be reduced, it could still end the year with a severe dent in the treasury and the risk of breaching the parameters of the Public Management and Finance Act.
Currently, the CIG’s main sources of coercive revenue are the financial services sector and property transfers — which are increasing due to rising property prices rather than growing sales. However, the government’s bills for scholarships, welfare, healthcare costs, and civil service cost-of-living allowances are high, and as revenue falls in the second half of the year, these baked-in costs will continue.
Officials from the finance ministry said the second quarter’s performance has “positioned the government to be optimistic about” its 2025 performance, but costs will continue to increase as more personnel vacancies are filled and projects come online over the remaining two quarters of 2025. This all at a time when there is less revenue to collect.
“These costs will have to be diligently monitored to ensure spending is not incurred unnecessarily,” the government’s bean counters warned. “If the planned increases in operating activity occur during the remainder of 2025, the surplus as of 30 June 2025 is expected to be significantly reduced,” they added in the report.
See the Cayman Islands Government’s Unaudited Quarterly Financial Report for the Six-Month Period Ended 30 June 2025 in the CNS Library.
Category: Government Finance, Politics
Its not ‘operating costs’ or even ‘personnel’. Those are all under budget (while income is over-budget). The problem, as per Compass, is “‘transfer payments’ – changes to the budget to cover unexpected expenses”. In the Compass article those amounted so far to $21.6 million. While, per CNS above, Government “has also spent almost CI$28 million more than the year-to-date budget”. When more than 3/4 of your problem is something, that’s where most of your problem lies and where you need to look to fix the problem. Trying to rile the public up about personnel costs, especially when (again per Compass) those are $8.8 billion UNDER budget is smoke and mirrors that the press are uncritically being blinded by.
Add to the the upcoming free local freight and port charges for cayman brac
One simple word…prioritize!! Some of those projects can be cut or scaled back, the GTC Park is one.
never have we had more $$$ and achieved so little…
a tragic waste that will haunt cayman in the years to come
i have a dream,,,that one day cig will implement just one recommendation of miller shaw or e&y reports.
i have a dream….that one day cig will announce plans curb uncontrolled spending and expansion of the civil service.
civil service and cig spending will sink cayman…
fco please save us again!
free money making solutions:
allow sunday trading
bring in weed tourism(to protect the fine caymanian christian ‘heritage’, only tourists and expats are allowed purchase)
bring in casinos at top hotels (to protect the fine caymanian christian ‘heritage’. only tourists and expats are allowed)
treble all traffic fines
treble duty on cigarettes
implement any recommendation of miller-shaw or e&y reports.
sell loss making cayman airways
sell loss making turtle farm
sell goab
double stamp duty for non-resident property purchasers
If it isn’t already obvious, we must prioritize investment in the development and promotion of our financial services sector—an industry that generates a half of the country’s revenue. Consider the current spending: $54 million on a new school in Cayman Brac, $70 million on tourism, and $30 million on scholarships. Where do we think this money is coming from?
Yet, in contrast, we allocate less than $2 million toward supporting and promoting financial services. This imbalance is not sustainable. Without adequately funding the very sector that underpins our economy, we risk losing the ability to afford these “nice-to-have” expenditures altogether. A shift in priorities is needed—and soon.
For the last 25 years plus, CIG has relied upon the private sector to promote Cayman financial services and it’s worked out pretty well. Where is the incentive for CIG to change that?
Charge $7 entry fee to every foreign passenger that travels here…
caymankind economics….charge foreigners more so we CIG can waste more….
Suggestion: restrict scholarships to vocational courses that Cayman has demand for / CIG wants to encourage, not for any subject whatsoever that the student wants to do. That way we could half the scholarship budget, which is growing almost exponentially since JOC-C opened the ‘take any subject you want’ floodgates.
4:21 I have always been an advocate for some of the government agencies to be farmed out to locations that would allow government employeees to work within their districts which would less traffic on the roads, high rental costs in George Town and the additional stress for people in the eastern districts to come to work at the same time to work in town. No additional costs for new roads, good for the environment and will save cost to the government and to reduce costs. Why not Implented already is beyond comprehensible to the tax payers. I understand why Caymanians do not wish to stand up but why not the paper caymanians?
Explain:
I understand why Caymanians do not wish to stand up but why not the paper caymanians?
Suggestion: civil servants with a solid work ethic and proven ability to work unsupervised, who are not public facing could be allowed to work remotely. Try it on a test-basis for three months and track how much government saves in utilities and consumables. Also, consider reassigning staff based on their aptitude. This simple move has been shown to decrease costs by improving time management and increasing efficiency.
Really, working remotely or just giving government employees more time to work on their side businesses.
How about cutting down the paperwork, why does everything in Cayman need to to be notarised, I used to live in the UK and the 10 years I was there not 1 document was notarised. Also there was more trust. You could email documents, utility bills. 99% of the time you could do it all online or over the phone. move house give a meter reading give your bank details over the phone and that’s it. Cayman wants
documents for every little thing. cut down the paperwork. cut down employees to mange and check it all. and trust your Citizens. what a crazy idea.
also.
I went to renew my house insurance here they want a valuation by a surveyor. + if you understand it insure they will cut the payment they pay you out even if I have my 800k policy. Cayman is broken, take me back 50 years when I was a kid.
Yeah, sure!
…remember – after Covid, they couldn’t get the post office staff back to work….
Tell me, how can you sort and allocate the post, from home?
How efficient was/is that?
Where are you going to reassign the staff that come at the bottom of the aptitude tests?
…and replace the ones who do not meet that criteria with ai?