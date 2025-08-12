Revenue buoys public finances but deficit looms

(CNS): Continued increases in the revenue collected by the Cayman Islands Government are keeping public finances well in the black, according to the latest unaudited figures from the finance ministry. But even as fees and duties continue to roll in, the government is spending much more than budgeted for this year. Those expenses could see the public purse slip into the red, with predictions for an operating deficit varying from the anticipated $27 million to as much as $60 million by the end of the year.

The Unaudited Quarterly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2025, released on Friday, indicates that the new government is operating at a healthy surplus, having collected CI$61.4 million more than budgeted.

However, it has also spent almost CI$28 million more than the year-to-date budget of $544.5 million. Compared to the prior year-to-date actuals, expenses for Q2 are $60.7 million higher. As a result, the 26% increase in the forecast surplus at this stage of the year could look very different by New Year’s Eve.

At present, the entire government, including statutory authorities and government-owned companies (SAGCs), has an operating surplus of $201.5 million, which is $42.1 million higher than the $159.4 million budgeted for the period.

Although that may seem healthy, as the country enters the second quarter and revenue begins to decline, its expenditure continues to grow. Total expenses for just core government have risen by $60.7 million when compared to the money spent during the first six months of 2024.

Unless the government’s running costs can be reduced, it could still end the year with a severe dent in the treasury and the risk of breaching the parameters of the Public Management and Finance Act.

Currently, the CIG’s main sources of coercive revenue are the financial services sector and property transfers — which are increasing due to rising property prices rather than growing sales. However, the government’s bills for scholarships, welfare, healthcare costs, and civil service cost-of-living allowances are high, and as revenue falls in the second half of the year, these baked-in costs will continue.

Officials from the finance ministry said the second quarter’s performance has “positioned the government to be optimistic about” its 2025 performance, but costs will continue to increase as more personnel vacancies are filled and projects come online over the remaining two quarters of 2025. This all at a time when there is less revenue to collect.

“These costs will have to be diligently monitored to ensure spending is not incurred unnecessarily,” the government’s bean counters warned. “If the planned increases in operating activity occur during the remainder of 2025, the surplus as of 30 June 2025 is expected to be significantly reduced,” they added in the report.