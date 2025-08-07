Rehab farm offers solution to Cayman’s soil shortage

Beacon Farms (photo credit: Tyler Stewart)

(CNS): Beacon Farms stands at the intersection of social recovery and agricultural innovation, and it may hold the key to one of Cayman’s most persistent challenges: the lack of viable soil. As one of the only organisations in the Cayman Islands producing high-quality compost at scale, Beacon, which provides work for Caymanians recovering from drug or alcohol abuse, is not only rehabilitating lives but also revitalising land.

Successive governments have promised to tackle the mounting problem of green waste and composting for more than a decade, efforts have stalled. Meanwhile, a group of recovering addicts in North Side has built a functioning composting operation from the ground up, collecting supermarket waste, mixing it with dry organic matter, and producing nutrient-rich compost that is now being used across the farm and by other local growers.

In the face of government inertia, Beacon Farms has quietly become a model for how composting can be done, and why it matters. Chief Executive Officer Sandy Urquhart says it all starts with soil.

“Soil acts as the foundation of farming,” he told CNS, recalling that when Beacon Farms first opened in 2017, they had almost nothing, including a lack of workable ground. “Back in the early days, we had so few crops growing that we actually gave them names. Now, we have plant material.”

That transformation is thanks to a composting programme paired with one of the farm’s most valuable tools: a crushing machine that grinds rock into fine dust. By combining this dust with nutrient-rich compost produced on-site, the team creates viable soil at a fraction of the commercial cost.

Urquhart explained that removing rock makes the land more manageable and mathematically reliable, allowing staff to better organise crop rows, plan long-term yields, and expand the farm’s productivity. With more usable space and healthier soil, Beacon Farms not only grows food more efficiently but also demonstrates a replicable model for overcoming one of Cayman’s most persistent agricultural challenges.

But while Beacon Farms has made steady progress with limited resources, government efforts to address the islands’ growing green waste problem have lagged for over a decade. Despite repeated promises, there is still no fully operational composting system at the George Town landfill. Most green waste is still either mixed with marl to cover the dump or left to decay.

Despite years of planning, negotiations and public expectations, the Cayman Islands still lacks a centralised composting facility or a cohesive green waste management system. The long-anticipated ReGen project, once proposed as a comprehensive waste-to-energy and recycling solution, was officially scheduled for termination in July 2024, following seven years of delays, mounting concerns, and a lack of progress.

In contrast, Beacon Farms has filled part of that gap, doing what successive administrations have failed to deliver. Among the dedicated staff at Beacon Farms is Robert Ramoon, whose personal journey through addiction recovery has become a driving force behind his commitment to the farm’s mission. Ramoon speaks openly about the importance of ensuring that the farm’s work endures beyond the present generation.

“Our biggest goal is to eventually leave this place for the younger generations,” he said, reflecting on the legacy he and his peers hope to build. For Ramoon, Beacon Farms is more than a workplace. It’s a community grounded in shared experience, accountability and mutual respect.

“Being here, you’re around people who have been through the same struggles,” he explained. That sense of understanding, free from judgment, has helped him rebuild his life in a space where recovery and purpose go hand in hand. “Don’t leave until the miracle happens,” he added, underscoring the patience, resilience and long-term vision that fuels his commitment to both his own growth and the future of Beacon Farms.

Another cornerstone of the farm is Administrative Manager Sasha Appleby, who plays a vital role in the its day-to-day operations and long-term agricultural success. Described by Urquhart as “an indispensable cog in the machine”, Appleby is deeply involved in the farm’s composting and soil management systems, helping to ensure that crops are given the best chance to thrive.

Her efforts not only support the health of the farm’s produce but also reinforce its broader mission of sustainability. Appleby stressed that participants in the recovery programme are never confined to a single role. Instead, they are given access to a range of responsibilities, from composting and planting to equipment maintenance and harvesting, which allows them to build diverse skillsets and find their own path within the farm.

“It might sound cliché,” Urquhart said, “but we really are a family here.” That sense of community, trust, and shared growth underpins every part of the farm’s operation, creating an environment where individuals can heal, learn and contribute with dignity.

Beacon Farms is rapidly becoming the driving force behind Cayman’s compost revolution. Since launching its static aeration facility in North Side, the organisation has the capabilities to produce roughly 400 tons of high-grade compost per year, and it’s now scaling up to supply local plant nurseries, landscapers and farmers across the island. It also works in partnership with Island Waste Carriers and Foster’s supermarkets.

Each week, it receives green and brown waste that would typically go to the landfill. Supermarket rejects, yard trimmings and cardboard pallets are shredded, aerated and transformed into nutrient-rich soil conditioner. This composting model, unique in the Caribbean, accelerates efficiency while generating rich, safe soil.

Urquhart says the goal is to be financially independent by 2029, supplying affordable yet premium compost to reduce farming costs and improve food security locally. While government proposals for national composting have lingered unfulfilled for more than a decade, Beacon Farms has built a working system for rehabilitation and food security, demonstrating that Cayman’s agriculture, and its future, don’t have to wait.

This article was researched and written by Tyler Stewart, a first year university student interning with CNS through the WORC summer programme.

Read more about Beacon Farms and donate.