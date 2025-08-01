Regional bank secures 87% of CNB in ongoing buyout

Cayman National, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Republic Financial Holdings Limited has now acquired more than 87% of Cayman National as the Trinidad-based bank continues its efforts to acquire all of the once Caymanian-owned and managed bank. On 30 May, RFH made a cash offer on the remaining ordinary shares of Cayman National Corporation Ltd that it had not already bought in a US$82 million deal. The regional financial giant already owned almost 75% of the Cayman-based bank before it made this latest offer, which closed this week.

A number of local shareholders recently revealed they would not be selling following the publication of a fairness opinion prepared by KPMG in June that found the offer of $7.75 per share was “inadequate from a financial point of view”. RFH has also revealed its intention to eventually acquire all of the remaining shares in a full buyout and delist the bank from the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange.

Cayman National, founded in 1974, was the largest homegrown financial services company in the Cayman Islands before this buyout.