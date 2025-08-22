Recycling, reuse become focus for dump solution

Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, CO Tamara Ebanks and PS Wayne Panton with DEH recycling staff in June

(CNS): A solution to the Cayman Islands’ growing garbage problem is still a long way off as the technocrats that will eventually oversee a new policy for tackling the dumps remain in discussions to extricate the government from the failed deal with Dart. As civil servants wind up an agreement to complete the withdrawal from the failed but costly ReGen deal to build a waste-to-energy facility, any new plans remain on hold. However, recycling will be a key part of policy going forward.

Environment Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks has said that her ministry is now considering what to do going forward. Given the budget restraints, there will be a focus on recycling, reuse and reduction programmes to keep the growing landfill under control until staff have finalised the exit agreement with Dart.

Speaking to CNS last week, she said that the ReGen project would have been far beyond anything the government could afford and that it must now take a different approach to how it will tackle the garbage problem.

Ebanks-Wilks said that the country must increase recycling and encourage both a reduction of waste as well as reuse. She said that Caymanians have always known how to repurpose things, and must now tap into that heritage.

Any wider policy decisions about a waste-to-energy facility will need to be reviewed and the outline business case that supported the original procurement updated, given that it’s almost ten years since that was conducted, the minister explained.

In July 2024, Ebanks-Wilks, supported by her UPM Cabinet colleagues at the time, announced that the talks with Dart, which had dragged on for years, were not going to yield a successful agreement and that government was pulling out of the deal. But a year later, negotiations continue over obligations in relation to the failed agreement, which had been signed by the PPM administration in 2021, just weeks before the general election that year.

That deal was fraught with difficulties. An auditor general’s report detailed just how problematic the deal and talks had been, and documented some significant errors made by government in the planned $1 billion deal. These included the use of incorrect data to shape the process.

More than a decade ago, the Cayman Islands Government at the time claimed it would be following the principles of the waste pyramid by reducing waste, reusing and repurposing it, recycling and composting, but very little has been done to advance these policy ideas.

Only a very small percentage of rubbish is currently recycled through the efforts of those residents who actually take their glass, plastics, aluminium and paper to depots or drop electronics at the dump.

However, there are no government-led composting initiatives, and despite repeated anouncements that it would be happening any day, the CIG has failed to introduced a single-use plastic ban. No effort has been made to create a space where unwanted goods that could be reused or repurposed by others can be dropped off and collected.

A huge amount of the 132,000 tons of rubbish generated here annually goes into the dwindling landfill area. This was greatly reduced after Dart was allowed to cap and remediate a large portion of the dump long before an agreement had been reached on the rest of the ReGen project.

In January 2024, Department of Environmental Health (DEH) Director Richard Simms estimated that there was another four years left in the remaining landfill area at the George Town dump. He said that if the ReGen project did not come to fruition in time, the government would need to find another place to put the garbage.