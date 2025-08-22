Recycling, reuse become focus for dump solution
(CNS): A solution to the Cayman Islands’ growing garbage problem is still a long way off as the technocrats that will eventually oversee a new policy for tackling the dumps remain in discussions to extricate the government from the failed deal with Dart. As civil servants wind up an agreement to complete the withdrawal from the failed but costly ReGen deal to build a waste-to-energy facility, any new plans remain on hold. However, recycling will be a key part of policy going forward.
Environment Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks has said that her ministry is now considering what to do going forward. Given the budget restraints, there will be a focus on recycling, reuse and reduction programmes to keep the growing landfill under control until staff have finalised the exit agreement with Dart.
Speaking to CNS last week, she said that the ReGen project would have been far beyond anything the government could afford and that it must now take a different approach to how it will tackle the garbage problem.
Ebanks-Wilks said that the country must increase recycling and encourage both a reduction of waste as well as reuse. She said that Caymanians have always known how to repurpose things, and must now tap into that heritage.
Any wider policy decisions about a waste-to-energy facility will need to be reviewed and the outline business case that supported the original procurement updated, given that it’s almost ten years since that was conducted, the minister explained.
In July 2024, Ebanks-Wilks, supported by her UPM Cabinet colleagues at the time, announced that the talks with Dart, which had dragged on for years, were not going to yield a successful agreement and that government was pulling out of the deal. But a year later, negotiations continue over obligations in relation to the failed agreement, which had been signed by the PPM administration in 2021, just weeks before the general election that year.
That deal was fraught with difficulties. An auditor general’s report detailed just how problematic the deal and talks had been, and documented some significant errors made by government in the planned $1 billion deal. These included the use of incorrect data to shape the process.
More than a decade ago, the Cayman Islands Government at the time claimed it would be following the principles of the waste pyramid by reducing waste, reusing and repurposing it, recycling and composting, but very little has been done to advance these policy ideas.
Only a very small percentage of rubbish is currently recycled through the efforts of those residents who actually take their glass, plastics, aluminium and paper to depots or drop electronics at the dump.
However, there are no government-led composting initiatives, and despite repeated anouncements that it would be happening any day, the CIG has failed to introduced a single-use plastic ban. No effort has been made to create a space where unwanted goods that could be reused or repurposed by others can be dropped off and collected.
A huge amount of the 132,000 tons of rubbish generated here annually goes into the dwindling landfill area. This was greatly reduced after Dart was allowed to cap and remediate a large portion of the dump long before an agreement had been reached on the rest of the ReGen project.
In January 2024, Department of Environmental Health (DEH) Director Richard Simms estimated that there was another four years left in the remaining landfill area at the George Town dump. He said that if the ReGen project did not come to fruition in time, the government would need to find another place to put the garbage.
LMAO! Can’t even recycle glass!
Recycling and reuse has been a viable concept for decades, however Cayman’s society is hooked on buy new but never fix anything. And CIG is and has always been apathetic about the solid waste problem, better just bury everything together whether or not waste items have any salvageable value or not.
When there’s little to no financial incentive to divert reusable waste into new usable products, who in their right mind would want to start up in such a business?
The worst thing that ever happened was the inability of CIG to administer and collect waste fees proportional to population growth, then they added insult to injury by squandering on other things what monies they did collect. And finally abolished the fees only to raise import duties across the board.
Had CIG done what consultants recommended 35 years ago, we might not have the “dump” aka Mount Trashmore as we know it today but what is being suggested now.
The Cabinet ones responsible for this festering heap over the past 3 decades are mostly still above ground today, shame on them. But can the current Cabinet members do anything except talk about a solution, just like their predecessors did? Place your bets folks, but don’t hold your breath.
Household waste, with or without recycling, amounts to less than 20% of landfill contributions. The issue is developers are allowed to tear down entire condominium properties and truck them onto that pile, unsorted. Industrial companies, hotel, government, and hospital waste, all get piled on there too, and without any territorial management plan or regulated recycling programs. Residential customers don’t even have to pay for their trash collection.
ship the garbage to Cuba or Haiti and pay for them to deal with it. Enough is enough with these halfway solutions that do nothing.
I feel like I must have a head injury and have woken up in the 1990s.
Is this the message they’re only now really starting to push? lol
Unless we massively increase our infrastructure to handle plastics, most of what we use cannot ever be recycled. Most plastic that has ever been produced is still currently plastic.
Not even close to a solution. Kick the can a little further Kathy.
zzzzz…..cut & paste waffle from 20 years ago…
mount thrashmore…the perfect monument to the failures and incompetence of caymanian mla’s and their attitude towards the environment.
Gov needs to IMMEDIATELY do something about all the construction debris that goes to the dump! Especially with all the proposed tear downs of current buildings like the old Treasure Island and the Westin remodel. Those buildings alone could take our current dump to capacity.
Those developers need to plan to remove their trash and debris some other way then just hauling them to the dump.
I hope they don’t dump the debris for free.
Steady on there! We couldn’t possibly do anything that might impact their profit. Crazy talk!
Well said!
Charge these contractors as tipping fee.