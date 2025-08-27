Premier reveals long policy wish list for change
(CNS): Premier André Ebanks has revealed some of his policy wish list for the NCFC government, which includes reform of the trade and business licensing regime and making duties work to motivate the population to a healthier lifestyle. Ebanks said the Trade and Business Licensing Act and the Local Companies (Control) Law are just some of the laws that need to be revamped, sooner rather than later, as they are no longer fit for purpose.
Appearing on Radio Cayman’s For the Record on Monday, Ebanks said the Cayman Islands Government must find better ways to enforce the 60/40 rule, which requires that locals have the majority share in business partnerships with non-Caymanians, because it’s not working properly.
He said there were many things that “don’t make sense” within the business licensing system, such as the need for long standing local companies like the local supermarket chains to have to go through the renewal process every year when nothing changes. Giving them five-year licences would free up civil servants to focus on new companies that need to be scrutinized, he said.
He said the laws regulating liquor licensing and music and dance also need to be modernised and joined up.
Another item on the wish list is finding new markets to cut the price of groceries that are crippling ordinary families.
Ebanks said Cayman could also use duty as a way to encourage people to buy healthier food, increasing rates on highly processed products that are causing the major health issues that plague the community and reducing rates on fresh, healthier foods. Duties are “our form of tax code, and that is how you motivate different behaviours”, he said.
Alongside these changes Ebanks also believes that expediting the energy policy to get to a greener power supply, especially solar, would reduce the price of electricity and therefore reduce the cost of living here. He said that Finance Minister Rolston Anglin is marshalling OfReg, CUC and other stakeholders to bring them all to the table to find a way towards a quicker route towards renewables.
The premier said the transition to sustainable power provision will likely be supported in the short term by natural gas, though he made it clear this would not mean the country would become dependent on gas, which is still a fossil fuel, as timelines can be set to ensure cleaner, cheaper energy as soon as possible.
Ebanks was joined on the show by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, and they spoke about the first hundred days working together.
Manderson said that one of the main reasons why the public finances are currently “in a crunch” is because of the unbudgeted increase in payments to pensioners and civil servants last year by the minority UPM administration, which was propped up by the PPM opposition at the time.
waffle…talk is cheap….do something.
how about implementing just one recommendation of miller shaw or e.&y reports?
What about the major issue of fronting, specifically in the construction industry. How are these large foreign companies coming in to do all these major jobs. Just look at the Hyatt jobs, the new Mandarin Hotel and Lacovia. How is this being allowed?
Premier Ebanks your NCFC acronym is very encouraging and should be applicable to all Caymanians whether young, middle aged or older persons. I listened with intent yourself and the DG both on For the Record and CMR recently and today.
A question was posed on Radio Cayman why can’t pensioners who did not retire in service cannot get Cinico Coverage. The DG answered stating that due to financial constraints Govt could not handle this as they a number of people who had left the Govt service , retired out and now wants to claim Cinico.
I consider this to be ludicrous and inhumane. We all leave the Govt Service for various reasons which could be understanding. However to be spiteful the Govt would deprive Govt pensioners of Cinico Coverage because he or she moved away. So why then give us pensioners a monthly pension then. I can’t see the logics of it, paying us pensions but can’t get Cinico Coverage. I consider this to be a flimsy excuse on the DG part without any justification. However I observed you made no Comment on this. We the Govt pensioners are in the minority with only receiving a widow’s mite monthly pension which can’t even sustain us. So now a lot of us older pensioners have to decide whether to eat or to pay health insurance. Ok then legislate that all over 65’s Govt pensioners who did not retire in service should receive Cinico Coverage. Once again I consider this to be inhumane and insensitive act to treat us retirees in this manner. I am imploring the NCFC to legislate.
I like free stuff too. When you say be covered by CINICO, do you mean paying for the CINCO Silver plan or just having free coverage even though you left the Civil Service and are not entitled?
That being said if you truly do not have funds the logical approach is to choose food over health insurance and when you become ill be covered as an indigent.
No duties on produce would be a great start!
That is already the case.
As a young Caymanian I used to think Mr. Ebanks would be a scammer. However, this guy has demonstrated how much of true leader he is. I hope he knows he got the young Caymanian population rooting for him in every way!! He is a leader who educates himself with a problem solving mindset.
You would never get that out of Mr. Bryan and Mr. McLaughlin
But still no mention of the pension crisis
Why is no-one ever prosecuted for fronting? That is a Civil Service failure, isn’t it – or does it never happen?
The civil service (overall) is shit, and no-one has the cohones (or ovarian fortitude) to admit it.
Natural gas is not considered a sustainable energy source. What happened to pushing for more solar energy??
As I understand it, natural gas or even propane are considered to be an interim measure; cleaner and cheaper than diesel. Cleaner burning, and fairly easy to adapt the generators which run all three islands.
That gives us breathing room. Adapting to solar/wind power is fairly easy on a personal basis, but not quite so plug-and-play on a larger scale.
Back in 2016 or thereabouts Mr. Manderson invited a wide cross section of civil servants to brainstorm in order to streamline/improve service delivery. Initiatives like requesting police certificates, vehicle licensing, paying most government fees online and many more came out of that session. It worked, so I encourage a repeat of the exercise.
We should really be importing foods from other countries than the US that have better and safer ingredients…
I completely agree. We have so many Spanish speaking neighboring countries that will be more than happy to make deals for purchases to supply healthier food options without the concern of the food spoiling… to do that I think we might have to improve imports
We already are, however I agree that we should step that up, assuming that the supply is as consistent and prices lower than the supply line already in place.