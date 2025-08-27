Premier reveals long policy wish list for change

Premier André Ebanks and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson on Radio Cayman

(CNS): Premier André Ebanks has revealed some of his policy wish list for the NCFC government, which includes reform of the trade and business licensing regime and making duties work to motivate the population to a healthier lifestyle. Ebanks said the Trade and Business Licensing Act and the Local Companies (Control) Law are just some of the laws that need to be revamped, sooner rather than later, as they are no longer fit for purpose.

Appearing on Radio Cayman’s For the Record on Monday, Ebanks said the Cayman Islands Government must find better ways to enforce the 60/40 rule, which requires that locals have the majority share in business partnerships with non-Caymanians, because it’s not working properly.

He said there were many things that “don’t make sense” within the business licensing system, such as the need for long standing local companies like the local supermarket chains to have to go through the renewal process every year when nothing changes. Giving them five-year licences would free up civil servants to focus on new companies that need to be scrutinized, he said.

He said the laws regulating liquor licensing and music and dance also need to be modernised and joined up.

Another item on the wish list is finding new markets to cut the price of groceries that are crippling ordinary families.

Ebanks said Cayman could also use duty as a way to encourage people to buy healthier food, increasing rates on highly processed products that are causing the major health issues that plague the community and reducing rates on fresh, healthier foods. Duties are “our form of tax code, and that is how you motivate different behaviours”, he said.

Alongside these changes Ebanks also believes that expediting the energy policy to get to a greener power supply, especially solar, would reduce the price of electricity and therefore reduce the cost of living here. He said that Finance Minister Rolston Anglin is marshalling OfReg, CUC and other stakeholders to bring them all to the table to find a way towards a quicker route towards renewables.

The premier said the transition to sustainable power provision will likely be supported in the short term by natural gas, though he made it clear this would not mean the country would become dependent on gas, which is still a fossil fuel, as timelines can be set to ensure cleaner, cheaper energy as soon as possible.

Ebanks was joined on the show by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, and they spoke about the first hundred days working together.

Manderson said that one of the main reasons why the public finances are currently “in a crunch” is because of the unbudgeted increase in payments to pensioners and civil servants last year by the minority UPM administration, which was propped up by the PPM opposition at the time.