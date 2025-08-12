PPM creates an official Shadow Cabinet
(CNS): The PPM has revealed the government portfolios that each of its MPs will shadow during the current administration, creating what Deputy Leader of the Opposition Kenneth Bryan has said is a “government in waiting”. But with just seven opposition MPs and eight ministerial roles, Bryan will shadow two ministers. These shadow positions will enable the PPM to hold the National Coalition for Caymanians accountable if they are not serving the people as promised.
Speaking on Radio Cayman’s For the Record last week, Bryan (GTC) and Roy Tatum (RED) outlined the Shadow Cabinet portfolios, determining the areas that each PPM member will scrutinise. Bryan said this would enable the official opposition to be more organised and target their resources.
While opposition MPs can still engage in debates in areas that they are not shadowing, they will be expected to focus on their ‘specialist’ areas, researching and fine-tuning the Progressives’ position on legislation or policy development presented by the NCFC government.
“We are a government in waiting,” Bryan said, before he outlined what he and his colleagues will be doing over the next three and a half years. “We are not here just to stay in opposition. We are here to prove ourselves with our abilities and hold them accountable, and in due time to present ourselves as the better option to run the country.”
Tatum said every member is entitled to debate all areas when parliament is sitting, but for a more efficient approach, the shadow ministers will be presenting the official opposition’s point of view on the government’s policy and legislation.
Bryan said that PPM Leader Joey Hew, who was overseas at the time, will shadow some elements of Premier André Ebanks’ areas of responsibility, as well as areas in Jay Ebanks’ planning ministry. Bryan will be shadowing the portfolios of both Tourism Minister Gary Rutty and Caymanian Employment and Immigration Minister Michael Myles.
Roy McTaggart (GTE) will be shadowing the premier’s financial services portfolio as well as Rolston Anglin’s job as finance minister. Bryan said that McTaggart will be supported by Chris Saunders (BTW), who is not an official member of the Shadow Cabinet but has expertise to offer, having served in the position in the first line-up of the PACT/UPM administration.
Roy Tatum will cover Anglin’s education portfolio, and Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden (GTW) will be shadowing Isaac Rankine’s social welfare and culture ministries. But the National ID programme, which is still under development, and e-government will fall to Hew and Tatum, respectively.
Former premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly will be shadowing Nickolas DaCosta’s Ministry of District Administration and Home Affairs, while Dwayne Seymour will shadow Kathy Ebanks-Wilks’ health and sustainability portfolios.
See the Cabinet portfolios in the CNS Library here, and details of the ministers’ areas of responsibility here.
See the Shadow Cabinet portfolios in the CNS Library here.
Category: Politics
‘Dwayne Seymour will shadow Kathy Ebanks-Wilks’ health and sustainability portfolios.’
LOLOLOLOL
‘…a “government in waiting”’ – keep waiting!!
How appropriate, shadows of what you would expect a Minister to be. Unfortunately, many of those being shadowed are not the finest examples either.
Shadow government of illegal billboards
People will inevitably slate Kenneth/PPM for this, but it is normal and needed in government. It keeps people accountable. Regardless of your party preference, the NCFC also contains certain individuals that are not good for Cayman and need to be held accountable for their actions when they screw up business and the economy.
PPM are living in the land of make believe.
Hahahahahaha!! This is comedy gold! A whole pretend gowerment ta rass!!
Juju shadowing her favorite brac goodboy, can’t make this up boh 😭🤣🤣🤣
Anyways, good luck ole boy Nickie-D.. She love you off from time you were a little pianist, but if we never see Piss Poor Management as a gowernment again Cayman is blessed.
Kenny playing doll house now. Told you going to PPM would be the worst political choice you ever make brudda!
No government with KB can be seen as legitimate or trustworthy.
These crackpots want to be like there Jamaican buddies so bad. Why don’t they just do us all a big favor and go live in Jamaica.
Never again PPM!
Stay in your lane Kenny! You have no expertise, we all know that, you’re the only one who continues to live in some fantasy land!
Kenny, Roy T , Joey, Juju, Jon Jon, Pearlina are clowns and all full of hot air. None can be trusted or would be hired in the private sector in a management position given their track records and lack of abilities.
This group is proof the PPM are dead and can never be trusted to lead these islands.
During a couple of PAC hearings I recall Mr. McTaggart sounding frankly clueless about things he was supposed to be responsible as Minister of Finance, so excuse me for having reservations; and O’Connor-Connolly shadowing District Administration and Home Affairs? Ms. “I am reliably informed?” If she was not a hands-on Minister back in the day, how we can expect her to be any better now? Nope; sorry. I will give the others the benefit of the doubt, but those two I do not buy.