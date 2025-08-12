PPM creates an official Shadow Cabinet

Deputy LOO Kenneth Bryan and Roy Tatum on Radio Cayman, 6 August

(CNS): The PPM has revealed the government portfolios that each of its MPs will shadow during the current administration, creating what Deputy Leader of the Opposition Kenneth Bryan has said is a “government in waiting”. But with just seven opposition MPs and eight ministerial roles, Bryan will shadow two ministers. These shadow positions will enable the PPM to hold the National Coalition for Caymanians accountable if they are not serving the people as promised.

Speaking on Radio Cayman’s For the Record last week, Bryan (GTC) and Roy Tatum (RED) outlined the Shadow Cabinet portfolios, determining the areas that each PPM member will scrutinise. Bryan said this would enable the official opposition to be more organised and target their resources.

While opposition MPs can still engage in debates in areas that they are not shadowing, they will be expected to focus on their ‘specialist’ areas, researching and fine-tuning the Progressives’ position on legislation or policy development presented by the NCFC government.

“We are a government in waiting,” Bryan said, before he outlined what he and his colleagues will be doing over the next three and a half years. “We are not here just to stay in opposition. We are here to prove ourselves with our abilities and hold them accountable, and in due time to present ourselves as the better option to run the country.”

Tatum said every member is entitled to debate all areas when parliament is sitting, but for a more efficient approach, the shadow ministers will be presenting the official opposition’s point of view on the government’s policy and legislation.

Bryan said that PPM Leader Joey Hew, who was overseas at the time, will shadow some elements of Premier André Ebanks’ areas of responsibility, as well as areas in Jay Ebanks’ planning ministry. Bryan will be shadowing the portfolios of both Tourism Minister Gary Rutty and Caymanian Employment and Immigration Minister Michael Myles.

Roy McTaggart (GTE) will be shadowing the premier’s financial services portfolio as well as Rolston Anglin’s job as finance minister. Bryan said that McTaggart will be supported by Chris Saunders (BTW), who is not an official member of the Shadow Cabinet but has expertise to offer, having served in the position in the first line-up of the PACT/UPM administration.

Roy Tatum will cover Anglin’s education portfolio, and Pearlina McGaw-Lumsden (GTW) will be shadowing Isaac Rankine’s social welfare and culture ministries. But the National ID programme, which is still under development, and e-government will fall to Hew and Tatum, respectively.

Former premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly will be shadowing Nickolas DaCosta’s Ministry of District Administration and Home Affairs, while Dwayne Seymour will shadow Kathy Ebanks-Wilks’ health and sustainability portfolios.