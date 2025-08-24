Poll: Who should be the next deputy governor?
(CNS): The general public has no say in the appointment to the powerful position of deputy governor of the Cayman Islands and head of the civil service, though the appointee will, in all likelihood, remain in that office until he or she retires. Franz Manderson, who has been DG since Donovan Ebanks retired in January 2012, will have held the position for 14 and a half years when he retires in July 2026.
Manderson was picked by a recruitment panel of three, chaired by then-governor Duncan Taylor, and his appointment then had to be approved by the UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, since the Cayman Islands governor represents Britain’s interests and the DG is acting governor when the governor is off-island.
One of the three-member panel that picked Manderson was Dan Scott. However, the civil service is supposed to be politically neutral, and as he is now the chair of a political party, it would be unconscionable if he or a close associate or relative over whom he has influence sat on the panel to pick the next DG.
According to the Constitution, the person appointed to the position of deputy governor must be Caymanian and have held a senior position in public service. In practice, this is most likely to be a chief officer or someone of equivalent rank who has held that position for some time.
For the CNS polls below, we have picked the seven most likely candidates from within the civil service and a wild card candidate — the CEO of the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange, which is a government-owned entity. To be clear, we have no inside knowledge of who will apply for Cayman’s top public service position or if our poll candidates even want the job.
Our wild card candidate, Marco Archer, was the name that popped up most frequently in the comments on the article about Manderson’s decision to retire. One reason for this may be that he is seen as someone who would bring real reform to the civil service, whereas the others on our list are likely to continue on the same path as the current DG.
Archer was the finance minister in the 2013-2017 PPM administration and was largely credited with getting Cayman’s finances back on track. As minister, he promised to hold chief officers to account in terms of finances and reined in CS spending, which may not make him the most popular choice of less competent senior civil servants.
However, Archer also firmly stood his ground against criticism of his handling of government finances by the C4C, a political grouping that many see as a precursor to the CINP, and would be a vehement defender of the civil service against current political forces and the strong winds of outside political interference.
As a civil servant, he was for four years (1999-2003) the project manager of Financial Management Reform. As well as being a finance expert, he is also a lawyer and worked as a practising attorney for five years before stepping into politics. Stressing again that we have no idea if he wants the job and may be perfectly happy where he is, Archer could be an interesting choice.
The CNS poll is a snapshot of our readers’ opinions, not a scientific poll. However, it may give an indication of public sentiment on this critical appointment.
(Apologies to Ms McField-Nixon for truncating her name in the first poll.)
How would you rate each individual as a candidate for the position of deputy governor?
Category: Government Administration, Opinion Poll, Politics, Viewpoint
Wait for for the petite surprise appointment!!
Another reason why NATIVE Caymanian should be enshrined in the Constitution.
too late now. Clouds are forming.
Baby just got new pumps and there is white wine being chilled in the Coleman.
Marco was a very good politician but a terrible civil servant. Lazy, disgruntled, poor at working with people, never implemented anything to do with reform. But he changed when when he became a politician, possibly because it is easy for them to seem to be really effective just by shooting off their big mouths.
NO more Lodge!! Take DOWN this horrible cartel. Evil men inviting more evil men to join and abuse power in every nook & cranny. Please expose the Lodge for the damage they do to honest people.
Shouldn’t some of those fine folks over at OfReg be in the mix for this job?
There needs to be one more category in the poll, USELESS. A person can be terrible and still not useless.
You can’t see him, but 17 time WWE Champion John Cena is ready and willng!
https://www.caymancompass.com/2015/07/08/the-sanitized-schools-report-mystery-solved/
The ‘sanitized’ schools report: Mystery solved
Mary Rodrigues, then chief officer of the Ministry of Education, ordered her staff members to rewrite a highly critical report on behavior in Cayman Islands government schools, according to emails the ministry fought to withhold from public view.
The “original draft” was a 28-page document that contained pointed critiques aimed at particular schools (such as John Gray High School) and that was armed with substantial recommendations (such as giving principals greater powers to fire incompetent teachers).
Civil servants are growing increasingly frustrated with being told there is no funding to hire essential support staff or to implement critical projects. Yet, somehow, the government was able to swiftly allocate $5.5 million to purchase land in the Brac. Was the proper process even followed?
It’s commendable that they were able to act quickly to secure this important piece of land—but why can’t the same urgency be applied to the many other pressing needs within the public service? Why does it often feel like we have to beg just to do our jobs?
Far too much money is wasted within government, and it’s clear that better management and prioritization are urgently needed.
The precondition of this job vacancy should be that all candidates spend an entire year running district Admin in Cayman Brac that will weed out the chaff from the wheat and I doubt even the Brac born great Strandy flatfoot pandy could survive that not being in photo ops and away from the limelight and praises & accolades of the political
& government circus. Infact I will go as Far to say this NONE including Mr self-righteous himself Marco would be left standing. I dare the government to make it a precognition of the DG JOB. if Franz had done that, I seriously doubt he would been in that post today. None have the fortitude nor the metal to hold it down. I hope you are listening dear Governor & FCDO!
No more grinning clowns (or lodge)- period!!
Yes Wesley does smile a lot.
No more Lodge!
There is growing concern among staff about the performance and leadership of several Chief Officers within the civil service. Many employees feel that these leaders are contributing to the decline of the organization through their lack of engagement, poor communication, and an unwillingness to make timely decisions.
Staff have reported being routinely ignored or intimidated, with some officers projecting an air of superiority that discourages open communication. When important work is submitted for review or approval, it is often delayed or left unaddressed entirely. This creates significant bottlenecks, lowers morale, and hinders productivity.
If certain Chief Officers are feeling overwhelmed by the volume of work or communication, this may indicate a misalignment between their responsibilities and capabilities. Rather than offering vague excuses—such as receiving too many emails—leaders should prioritize effective delegation and proactive workload management. Avoiding decisions and ignoring work is not acceptable in a leadership.
For the organization to succeed, it is essential that its leaders are accountable, approachable, and competent. Those who are unable or unwilling to fulfill these responsibilities should reflect on whether they are truly suited to their roles.
There is no way a career civil servant can or should be given that responsibility. The waste and self-serving attributes so prevalent in the way we govern ourselves must end. The civil service has lost the trust and confidence of the Caymanian people. It has failed to protect our borders, it has failed to educate our children, it has failed to police our roads. Most frighteningly, it has failed to be guardians of the public purse. It’s waste and inefficiency are now off the charts.
Libertarians say the two fundamental roles of government are to pave roads and deliver the mail. Our government does neither. We outsource the paving of roads to the private sector, and if we want mail actually delivered, we have to call DHL. Those of us that can afford it cannot even trust the civil service to adequately educate our children despite us funding the department of education, per student, at almost twice the level of most private schools. The private sector continually produces twice as much at half the cost.
Marco is the only option. Everyone else is too engrained in the problem to be a part of the immediate solution – although Sam Rose and Gloria McField Nixon are both of excellent character and could be prepared for the role once the cycle of waste and arrogance has been broken. Both need to be afforded meaningful private sector experience. Both need to see, on the receiving end, how callous, uncaring, and incompetent, our civil service can actually be.
The civil service are there to serve the people of the Cayman Islands – not to milk the private sector, Cayman’s economic future, and the general public, into oblivion.
Definitely not Samuel Rose, Stran, Eric, Mary, Wesley to name a few.
Certainly NOT Eric, Stran, Wesley or Mary…. Not sure about Basdeo…I’ll add Sam and Gloria.
But one person that stands out amongst them all, and that is Mr. Marco Archer, the Mia Amor Mottley of the Cayman Islands. He’ll reset that restart switch with proficiency to raise the bar for Cayman Islands and it’s people…Marco Archer for DG
If Marco wasn’t in the running, then Basdeo would be the one I would trust to act with integrity…. Like Marco, he can’t be bought.
The Senior set up Al and Ozzie..and his own.
Jr now to claim the thrones.
Sputtering and blinking all the way!
I work in the service Eric Bush cannot be trusted.
Focus on his track record at every level and add up all the scandals he has been involved in from day 1.
Consider the multiple Auditor General reports where he is featured which demonstrate significant issues that are all valid and highlight a pattern of behavior that should not be tolerated from any senior official. In the private sector he would have been sacked a long time ago.
Just start with him being let go by the RCIPS for falsehoods and misrepresenting facts as an officer.
How many honest or quality people has the RCIPS let go in its history?
Then check his employment history at Cayman Airways. He was fired from CAL.
He is only at the current level because of the Freemason lodge, being the top lackey for Franz and his father’s legacy as a lodge king maker.
The Civil Service deserves better than Eric Bush to lead the service particularly as he is the DG’s favored candidate. We deserve real change and upgrades to the leadership position.
Didn’t he screw up the immigration system and then hand it to Wes, who seems to have done nothing to fix it?
Agreed “Eric the Incompetent” is just a useful idiot used by developers, and consultants after government contracts.
All it takes is flattery and expensive red wine.
NOT Eric Bush under any circumstances. He is worse than his saviour Franz that protects him at all costs.
I agree 100% not Eric B, Mary Rodrigues, Sam Rose, Stran B all are terrible candidates
Please not Stran or Eric!