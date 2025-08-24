Poll: Who should be the next deputy governor?

(CNS): The general public has no say in the appointment to the powerful position of deputy governor of the Cayman Islands and head of the civil service, though the appointee will, in all likelihood, remain in that office until he or she retires. Franz Manderson, who has been DG since Donovan Ebanks retired in January 2012, will have held the position for 14 and a half years when he retires in July 2026.

Manderson was picked by a recruitment panel of three, chaired by then-governor Duncan Taylor, and his appointment then had to be approved by the UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, since the Cayman Islands governor represents Britain’s interests and the DG is acting governor when the governor is off-island.

One of the three-member panel that picked Manderson was Dan Scott. However, the civil service is supposed to be politically neutral, and as he is now the chair of a political party, it would be unconscionable if he or a close associate or relative over whom he has influence sat on the panel to pick the next DG.

According to the Constitution, the person appointed to the position of deputy governor must be Caymanian and have held a senior position in public service. In practice, this is most likely to be a chief officer or someone of equivalent rank who has held that position for some time.

For the CNS polls below, we have picked the seven most likely candidates from within the civil service and a wild card candidate — the CEO of the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange, which is a government-owned entity. To be clear, we have no inside knowledge of who will apply for Cayman’s top public service position or if our poll candidates even want the job.

Our wild card candidate, Marco Archer, was the name that popped up most frequently in the comments on the article about Manderson’s decision to retire. One reason for this may be that he is seen as someone who would bring real reform to the civil service, whereas the others on our list are likely to continue on the same path as the current DG.

Archer was the finance minister in the 2013-2017 PPM administration and was largely credited with getting Cayman’s finances back on track. As minister, he promised to hold chief officers to account in terms of finances and reined in CS spending, which may not make him the most popular choice of less competent senior civil servants.

However, Archer also firmly stood his ground against criticism of his handling of government finances by the C4C, a political grouping that many see as a precursor to the CINP, and would be a vehement defender of the civil service against current political forces and the strong winds of outside political interference.

As a civil servant, he was for four years (1999-2003) the project manager of Financial Management Reform. As well as being a finance expert, he is also a lawyer and worked as a practising attorney for five years before stepping into politics. Stressing again that we have no idea if he wants the job and may be perfectly happy where he is, Archer could be an interesting choice.

The CNS poll is a snapshot of our readers’ opinions, not a scientific poll. However, it may give an indication of public sentiment on this critical appointment.

(Apologies to Ms McField-Nixon for truncating her name in the first poll.)

168 Who is the best choice to be the next DG? Samuel Rose 19 Gloria McField 35 Dax Basdeo 10 Stran Bodden 4 Eric Bush 11 Wesley Howell 12 Mary Rodrigues 1 Marco Archer 76

How would you rate each individual as a candidate for the position of deputy governor?