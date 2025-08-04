Police warn owners of notable surge in vehicle thefts

RCIPS officer with a recovered stolen vehicles

(CNS): The RCIPS says that over the last few weeks, there has been a surge in the theft of cars and motorbikes, most of them stolen overnight. In July alone, around 18 vehicles were stolen or broken into. One teenage boy was arrested in Bodden Town for handling stolen goods after he was found with parts taken from one of the stolen vehicles.

Although the majority of auto-thefts occurred in George Town, there have also been reports in West Bay and Bodden Town, police said. In some cases, the vehicles were not properly secured, but in others, the culprits appear to have gained access to vehicles using other methods.

Most of the vehicles stolen were cars, including several Hondas from the late 1990s and early 2000s. Many of the vehicles have since been recovered, but several remain outstanding, police said.

The RCIPS urged the public to take precautions against vehicle thefts, including properly securing vehicles whenever they are unattended and parking in well-lit, non-secluded areas. They also urged owners to invest in CCTV.

The public is asked to keep a lookout for the cars and motorbikes listed below that have been reported stolen and have not yet been traced.

List of stolen vehicles

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.