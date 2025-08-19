Police seek teenagers after two stolen cars crashed

(CNS): Two cars that crashed at the intersection of Shamrock and Hirst Roads in Savannah early Friday morning had both been stolen, according to the RCIPS. When police officers arrived shortly after 4:20am, they found that a silver Honda Civic had left the roadway and collided with the wall of a plaza, and a black Honda Civic had come to a stop in the roadway, crossing between two lanes.

The unknown number of occupants of both Hondas had fled the location before the police arrived. After the officers seized the cars, they discovered they were both stolen vehicles.

The police said the occupants were male, possibly in their teens.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the young men who fled the vehicles, to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line on 949-7777 or the website.