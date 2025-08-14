PACI forecasts show stable cruise arrival numbers

Cruise ships in the George Town Harbour (file photo)

(CNS): Fears of a dramatic drop in the number of cruise visitors in the coming years appear to be unfounded as forecasts by the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) for the end of this year, 2026 and 2027 reveal higher numbers than government officials, politicians and cruise stakeholders had claimed.

Predictions of massive yearly declines may have been exaggerated, as Grand Cayman can now expect to see around 1.2 million cruise passengers in 2025 and 2026, more than 1.4 million in 2027 and around 1.1 million in 2028.

According to the forecast of ship calls, available through the search mechanisms on the PACI website, the expected passenger headcounts appear to be more stable than had been predicted, though the numbers fall far short of the record-breaking 1.9 million cruise passengers that came to Cayman in 2018 and over 1.8 million in 2019.

While cruise passenger numbers are rising in the Caribbean overall, Grand Cayman is not the only destination to see a drop in numbers since the banner year of 2019. Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Maarten and Puerto Rico, which all have cruise berthing facilities, have also seen a decline in their cruise arrivals. Some destinations, notably Trinidad and Tobago, which saw a post-COVID bounce, are now seeing their numbers plummet, despite having a cruise terminal.

Meanwhile, Grand Cayman’s precipitous decline in passenger numbers, which coincided with the cruise lines’ efforts to persuade Cayman’s people of the necessity of having cruise berthing facilities — which they wanted to build — may now be in reverse, indicated by the 2.3% rise in cruise visitors from January through May 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

The rise in cruise tourism in the region is likely to increase, as more European destinations reject the damage to their way of life and environment caused by huge numbers of passengers arriving at once, and cruisers no longer feel welcome in some cities.

However, cruise lines continue to take an ever-larger share of the profits in the Caribbean ports where they visit, concentrating on on-board offerings and taking a larger cut of money spent on land on tours and attractions. All the larger cruise lines also now have their own private islands to visit, where they can take 100% of the profits.

Cayman, which is far less dependent on its tourism sector than most other Caribbean ports, is undoubtedly facing a decline in cruise ship calls, though this is countered by a rise in the more locally lucrative stay-over tourism. However, the idea that cruise ships will stop calling here altogether appears unlikely given the forecasts, and Grand Cayman remains one of the most popular destinations in the region.

When Kenneth Bryan was tourism minister, he had tried to persuade voters that Cayman should capitulate to the demands of the leading cruise lines and build berthing facilities, claiming that within a few years the cruise industry would collapse.

While 2025 is going to see a very slow summer for locally owned cruise-dependent businesses, arrivals are expected to pick up by October. And, so long as there are no hurricanes, the port authority is still expecting more than 1.2 million cruise visitors by the end of the year, a number expected to remain steady.

This will give the government more than enough time to help Caymanian business owners and Caymanian workers who depend on cruise ships to develop other revenue streams from either overnight tourists or the local domestic market, especially transport operators.

Bryan told his colleagues during a parliament meeting in June that he had been informed by the port authority that there would be further cuts in ship calls for next year, but Gary Rutty, the current tourism minister, said that this was not the case. Speaker Ezzard Miller asked Bryan to circulate a copy of that email “because I think you’re seriously questioning the veracity of the minister”.

However, the email was not read out and has not been made public since, and in contrast to Bryan’s claim of a huge industry decline, figures on the port website also show that both 2026 and 2027 will be better than 2024 and 2025.

Over the last 25 years, there has been a steady increase in annual cruise numbers from just over one million arrivals in 2000 to the peak of 1.9 million in 2018. But during that period, the numbers have fluctuated. In 2013, when the world was still reeling from the financial crisis, calls declined from 1.5 million in 2012 to 1.3 million, but in 2014 the numbers increased to 1.6 million.

What has often been of greater concern to tourism stakeholders is the seasonal peaks and troughs, as well as the clustering of excessive numbers of ships on a given day in a given week. There may be days in the same week during peak season where a half dozen ships call, bringing in excess of 20,000 passengers, while on other days in the same week, just one or even no ships pull into port.

As the sector changes shape, however, there is still no sign that cruise visitors will disappear completely from the Cayman Islands, and there is more than enough time for the sector to adapt, downsize and better manage its existing arrivals.