Official maps rolled out to encourage bus use

(CNS): Government has launched “new, easy-to-read bus route maps” at 25 key bus shelters across Grand Cayman, which officials said would make it simpler for residents and visitors to navigate the island by bus. The new maps display route numbers, major stops and the contact details of the Public Transport Unit for enquiries, complaints and feedback.

In a press releases, officials from the Ministry of Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure (PLAHI) said the maps were designed to improve public awareness of existing bus routes, encourage drivers to stick to the official routes, and promote public transport as a reliable, attractive and affordable travel option.

Despite the terrible congestion on Cayman’s roads during school term time, commuters are still loathe to use the bus service regularly as there are numerous limitations to the inadequate service on offer. Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who is responsible for transport, said the government is committed to building a modern, reliable public transport system that works for everyone, including daily commuters and visitors.

“These new maps are more than just signs; they’re a symbol of our pledge to make public transport accessible, user-friendly, and a preferred choice for getting around. This launch is another step towards a more connected, sustainable Cayman,” he said.

As the minister responsible for transport and infrastructure during the last administration, Ebanks focused largely on expanding the road network and made little progress on developing a much-needed, modern public service that could make a difference to the congestion.

However according to a brief summary of a Cabinet meeting held on 13 August, the government has approved a Strategic Outline Case on Public Transport in the Cayman Islands and given the go-ahead for the ministry to proceed to the next stage, which is an Outline Business Case.

Meanwhile, in a press release about the maps, officials said that printed trifold brochures are being distributed to a wide range of public access points, including community centres, government reception areas, schools, tourist welcome centres, healthcare facilities, and popular visitor locations to ensure maximum reach and visibility.

Source: CIG (Click to enlarge)