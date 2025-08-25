Official maps rolled out to encourage bus use
(CNS): Government has launched “new, easy-to-read bus route maps” at 25 key bus shelters across Grand Cayman, which officials said would make it simpler for residents and visitors to navigate the island by bus. The new maps display route numbers, major stops and the contact details of the Public Transport Unit for enquiries, complaints and feedback.
In a press releases, officials from the Ministry of Planning, Lands, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure (PLAHI) said the maps were designed to improve public awareness of existing bus routes, encourage drivers to stick to the official routes, and promote public transport as a reliable, attractive and affordable travel option.
Despite the terrible congestion on Cayman’s roads during school term time, commuters are still loathe to use the bus service regularly as there are numerous limitations to the inadequate service on offer. Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who is responsible for transport, said the government is committed to building a modern, reliable public transport system that works for everyone, including daily commuters and visitors.
“These new maps are more than just signs; they’re a symbol of our pledge to make public transport accessible, user-friendly, and a preferred choice for getting around. This launch is another step towards a more connected, sustainable Cayman,” he said.
As the minister responsible for transport and infrastructure during the last administration, Ebanks focused largely on expanding the road network and made little progress on developing a much-needed, modern public service that could make a difference to the congestion.
However according to a brief summary of a Cabinet meeting held on 13 August, the government has approved a Strategic Outline Case on Public Transport in the Cayman Islands and given the go-ahead for the ministry to proceed to the next stage, which is an Outline Business Case.
Meanwhile, in a press release about the maps, officials said that printed trifold brochures are being distributed to a wide range of public access points, including community centres, government reception areas, schools, tourist welcome centres, healthcare facilities, and popular visitor locations to ensure maximum reach and visibility.
The public can scan the QR code featured on each map to access a digital version instantly on their phone, or visit www.caymantransport.ky
For more information contact the Public Transport Unit at (345)-946-1323.
Busy work. Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
The types of buses are the least of the problems. The operations (or lack thereof) are the issue.
The routes are generally “serviced” by individual bus owners who may own one, a few or dozens of buses. They are NOT contracturally answerable to the public (through the PTU) to provide scheduled service and a proper system for a minimum of 18 hours per day. Their operations are not monitored for timeliness or sticking to routes. Therefore, Mr. Individual Owner and his drivers start when they wish (maybe by 6 am) and go home when they’re tired, usually by 7 pm. He’s accountable to no one.
That’s not a bus system, it’s barely service.
A fully Govt-owned service a la Bermuda’s excellent system is grossly expensive and could never be run by the current PTU brainiacs. To start, Govt would have to buy out every current individual operator and shut them down….start a firestorm. It gets costlier after that.
Alternate options, in light of the individual-run mess which we call a bus service. As a first step:
1. Govt could form a solid coooperative of current operators and their vehicles. Establish a leadership committee of that collective which would be contractually bound to provide reliable service and full coverage, under strictly enforced conditions. Establish within such cooperative, operator pools who focus on certain parts of the island. The CoOp leadership would be accountable to Govt, not each individual driver. Internally, the CoOp would be responsible for addressing non-performance, penalties include being exiled from the CoOp.
If it’s well managed and monitored, this approach could take the disjointedness out of the current situation without massive Govt fiscal outlay. It could be a vast improvement to the present situation.
Alternately and ultimately:
2. Put out a public tender for public transport services a la any modern city, proper scheduling, established stops (no stopping every few yards for every hail), 18-20 hour services (reduced and increased as needed). Have three contracts, one for eastern GC, one for western GC and one for all around GT. Have 3 private sector contractors accountable. Establish contractural performance standards and penalties. Breach of contract penalties could include losing the contract.
This may not necessarily require a massive gear-up by any potential contractor. They could simply implement Option 1 and corral enough operators under 3 umbrellas.
Option 1 is relatively simple to implement and could achieve the same results of the more complex Option 2.
Bus and taxi drivers represent the worst of the worst when it comes to driving standards. Doesn’t matter what they do with routes or buses, make them take a PSV (public service vehicle) test first.
Hahaha 😆 What a lot of regurgitated puke! Maps for what? The routes have always existed. But drivers refuse to follow them, with no penalty or action by the PTB. It’s been that way for decades!
Drivers claim there are no passengers on certain routes. PTB buys that crap! BUT, if the routes aren’t serviced regularly, potential passengers will NOT stand out waiting. It’s on drivers to stick to all routes until they convince people they’re reliable. It’s on PTB to ensure drivers do that. Does it happen? No!
So, everyone buys a car.
PTB has been advised on this very fundamental issue for decades! No action!
Also, early morning and late night services are almost non-existent, yet no intervention from the PTU, the “administrative” arm of the PTB.
Stran Bodden, former CO for Transport once scoffed at 3 proposals, presented for free which are possible solutions. No surprise though, they can’t even get Deloitte’s million dollar recommendations implemented!
Meanwhile the WOS PTU Director and some of his do-nothing staff remain cozyily, comfortably employed. Fire Durk Banks!!
Now listen, I don’t stop my music for much… so here we go…..
For a long time I’ve been saying that the CIG needs to take control of our public bus system. Buses should belong to the CIG, be regulated and maintained by the CIG. I’m positive a study can be done to see how other countries operate their public bus system- but I propose a pay as you go card, and people should be able to top those cards up only at bus depots and places of government business.
Pay those drivers a liveable wage and offer them a decent insurance and pension plan.
If they want to remain on the roads and not be a part of the new system, then I propose that they should obtain a taxi license and do that privately.
Let’s get this right Cayman. We are too small to be getting the bare minimum wrong all the time.
A cramped 10-person van is not a “bus”. And this route.
Why can’t we copy a similar island like Bermuda on this? A bus (ie, actually busses) route schedule with actual times, coupled with a ferry service (actual ferries, not motorboats). https://www.gov.bm/bus-routes-and-schedule
But I still contend, on an individual basis, 95% plus of commuters will not forgo the comfort, convenience and privacy of their own cars.
(the only thing that might possibly provide some promise is a park-and-sail ferry service from Red Bay (or other) to Camana Bay, if a Bermuda-style enclosed ferry can make the trek in 20 minutes).
How hard is it to make bus routes up on an island? This really should not be too difficult.
Jamaican Bus Drivers are another Jamaican problem in Cayman
We can start with proper buses and non-Jamaican drivers that have to complete their routes.
Needs proper schedules and regulated drivers, also need to be monitored for compliance, do that and its a solid start
No.
jay…have you got no shame?
this is proof that your are out of your depth.
Only country in the world where bus drivers are ‘encouraged’ to stick to the route
where to start with this?? basically its the same as before with a new glossy map photo.
and now it says caymans 21st century public transport system stops everyday at 7 and is closed on a sunday!
pass me the headache pills!
maps with no idea when your next bus is coming….awesomeness!…zzzzzzzzzzzzzz
welcome to wonderland
wonderful…. now plese give to the bus drivers and make them understand they need to complete the route. East End route seems to end at North Sound road if not enough people. It is horrible. This mafia should be shut down and be properly run.
That, plus what public bus service anywhere else finishes at 7 pm? And yet they wonder why there are so many drunken drivers at night.
…or why many Caymanians, especially those in the outer districts, cannot work in tourism – with no reliable way to get to work on time – or to get home at the end of their shift.