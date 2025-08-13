New unit created to act against illicit finance

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has created a consolidated unit in the financial services ministry to turn the fight against money laundering, terrorist financing and other financial crimes from policy development and compliance with international regulations into direct action. The Office for Strategic Action on Illicit Finance (OSAIF), a centralised authority, will help the local financial industry to meet all of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) requirements.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, officials said the office consolidates the nation’s strategic leadership, interagency coordination, and operational delivery in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, and counter-proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF) and moves the jurisdiction forward to demonstrable effectiveness — an essential benchmark under the FATF framework.

By transitioning from fragmented functions to a unified strategic and operational centre, OSAIF solidifies the Cayman Islands’ ability to deter, detect, and respond to illicit financial activity, both locally and globally.

“The establishment of OSAIF reflects our unwavering commitment to effectiveness, not just technical compliance,” said Premier and Financial Services Minister André Ebanks. “We must demonstrate that the Cayman Islands can swiftly and cohesively respond to the evolving threats of illicit finance, while meeting the FATF’s expectations for tangible outcomes.”

The new office’s remit includes oversight of the national coordination team preparing for the next Caribbean Financial Action Task Force evaluation in December 2027. This will assess the Cayman Islands’ effectiveness in achieving FATF’s immediate outcomes on key performance indicators used to measure how well countries prevent and combat illicit finance in practice.

As well as the national risk assessments, policy leadership and legislative coordination, OSAIF integrates the former Anti-Money Laundering Unit and other ministry experts to deliver cohesive, measurable progress across all AML/CFT/CPF functions.

“The FATF’s global standards continue to evolve, placing increasing emphasis on effectiveness,” the premier said. “OSAIF ensures we remain at the forefront of these developments—proactively mitigating risks, demonstrating impact, and upholding our international reputation as a country of financial services integrity, particularly as we prepare for the 2027 CFATF Evaluation.”