NCFC to hold public event on first 100 days

(L-R) Cabinet Clerk Kim Bullings, Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose, Governor Jane Owen, DG Franz Manderson, Attorney Genera Samuel Bulgin, Ministers Isaac Rankine, Nickolas DaCosta, Jay Ebanks, Rolston Anglin and Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Premier André Ebanks, DP Gary Rutty and Minister Michael Myles

(CNS): Claiming to have made a strong start to their administration, the National Coalition for Caymanians will be hosting a “community update” in George Town on Friday afternoon to unveil its report on their first 100 days in office. This will involve the coalition outlining what it says are its accomplishments and ministry highlights so far. A similar event is also scheduled to take place on Cayman Brac the following week.

Officials said these community updates will allow members of the public to communicate directly with ministers and other government officials, and learn about key achievements and future plans. Although no official press conference is planned, the media is being offered an opportunity to question ministers during the event.

Since Parliament adjourned for the new summer recess, the government has been relatively quiet about its future plans. Minister Michael Myles has made a number of public appearances to share his plans for a shake-up of immigration, and Kathy Ebanks-Wilks has made some decisive changes around mental health management. But the broader policy positions and goals of the administration are yet to be revealed.

The administration amended the law in June to enable it to deliver the Strategic Policy Statement within six rather than three months of the election. While it was expected to do so next month, CNS understands that the parliament will now not meet until October, when the statement setting out the coalition’s policy plans for the next three and a half years will be made.

That document will then pave the way for the budget, which will outline the expenditures supporting the statement. It must be completed before the year-end.