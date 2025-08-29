NCFC moving planned WB cop shop to high ground
(CNS): A budget allocation of $2.3 million to the education ministry that won’t be spent as expected in this financial year will instead be used to buy a piece of land in West Bay, on high ground, to build a new emergency service centre, including a district police station. Previous administrations had planned to build the much-needed new station in a low-lying wetland area off Batabano Road, but Education Minister Rolston Anglin told CNS that the cost to fill the badly located site was far too much.
Cabinet recently voted to move the money around and seize the opportunity to buy two acres of land by the Boatswain Bay Lighthouse, the highest point in the district. This means that both the police station and the district clinic, along with the ambulance station, can be relocated to a more suitable location, freeing up the clinic land to support the future development of a new high school in the district as well.
Anglin said that when a local landowner offered the site to the government for CI$2.3 million, which is considered to be extremely good value, a decision was quickly made to take advantage of the offer as it would pave the way for a safer, high and centrally located emergency services centre.
Following confirmation of the acquisition this week, Anglin, the MP for West Bay North, said the land had been on the radar of various governments for years, given its elevation. He also said he had significant concerns about the cost that the government would incur to fill land that was previously earmarked for the police station, and the likely ongoing flooding problems it could cause.
“It’s a great move that came down to the right paths crossing at the right time to get this job done,” Anglin said. He noted that building the police station and the clinic on “high and dry ground” was a far better idea than spending money to fill swamp land for a building that might flood anyway.
Serendipitous. – This is why it is important to not overspend on a recurring basis (or have separate land acquisition funds), or when being offered other land ‘deals’, so you can have cash reserves for these kinds of good purchases. (Also the Brac Lighthouse.)
NCFC complaining about a deficit and have spent almost $8million in the last 2 weeks….
Yes, on land, not flights to Barbados…………..
How is it you all finding all this money to buy land. What happened to the deficit? What about other projects that help the people of the Cayman Islands. So a friend offers you land and you just give him 2.3 million? Did you look if other suitable land is available at a lower price? smh. didn’t take long for the fraud to start.