NCFC moving planned WB cop shop to high ground

Previous location of the planned new West Bay Police station on swampland on Batabano Road

(CNS): A budget allocation of $2.3 million to the education ministry that won’t be spent as expected in this financial year will instead be used to buy a piece of land in West Bay, on high ground, to build a new emergency service centre, including a district police station. Previous administrations had planned to build the much-needed new station in a low-lying wetland area off Batabano Road, but Education Minister Rolston Anglin told CNS that the cost to fill the badly located site was far too much.

Cabinet recently voted to move the money around and seize the opportunity to buy two acres of land by the Boatswain Bay Lighthouse, the highest point in the district. This means that both the police station and the district clinic, along with the ambulance station, can be relocated to a more suitable location, freeing up the clinic land to support the future development of a new high school in the district as well.

Anglin said that when a local landowner offered the site to the government for CI$2.3 million, which is considered to be extremely good value, a decision was quickly made to take advantage of the offer as it would pave the way for a safer, high and centrally located emergency services centre.

Following confirmation of the acquisition this week, Anglin, the MP for West Bay North, said the land had been on the radar of various governments for years, given its elevation. He also said he had significant concerns about the cost that the government would incur to fill land that was previously earmarked for the police station, and the likely ongoing flooding problems it could cause.

“It’s a great move that came down to the right paths crossing at the right time to get this job done,” Anglin said. He noted that building the police station and the clinic on “high and dry ground” was a far better idea than spending money to fill swamp land for a building that might flood anyway.