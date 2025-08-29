NCFC commits to solving conservation-development clash

Widespread clearing of mangroves is causing environmental concerns

(CNS): Premier André Ebanks, Sustainability Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks and Planning Minister Jay Ebanks have agreed that the tensions in the community in relation to development and conservation must be resolved, and that local people want to see greater consideration given to the natural environment as the Cayman Islands continue to develop.

Commenting on clashes over the last few years between the National Conservation Council and the Central Planning Authority, Jay Ebanks recently told CNS that “the next four years are going to be better”, a position echoed by Ebanks-Wilks and supported by the premier.

All three members of the new Cabinet have gone on record recently to say that an effort will be made to address the divisions and put an end to the battles between the CPA and the NCC. The CPA’s failure to follow the National Conservation Act, coupled with pressure from developers, has led to the government effectively facing itself in several costly courtroom battles that could have been resolved around the Cabinet table.

Speaking to CNS at the launch of the NCFC’s First 100 Days in Office Report, Ebanks-Wilks said it was clear that over recent years, the balance had not been struck when it comes to development, and it cannot be denied that it’s the environment that has suffered.

Rejecting the previous narrative that the NCA is hindering development, she said it was necessary for the CPA to abide by the law and for conservation to be given due consideration in planning decisions — a position that was supported by the public, she noted.

She said she and the planning minister had made a commitment that going forward, their teams would talk to each other and work together to navigate the issues and areas of contention.

Although the government recently reappointed the same leadership to the CPA that has been behind the various legal disputes, Jay Ebanks said that breaking down silos, opening up communication and working together would help prevent such disputes in the future.

He stressed a need for “balance” but fell short of accepting that this had been tipped towards development. However, he did accept that conservation has to play an important part in development decisions, and said he and his colleagues all wanted to see the natural environment protected.

Speaking on Radio Cayman on Monday, André Ebanks also stressed the importance of protecting Cayman’s natural resources and acknowledged public concern that development has had a negative impact on the environment.

“There is entirely too much tension between development and environment in terms of the different stakeholder groups. We are one country,” he said about the conflict. He said the NCFC’s decision to buy land on Cayman Brac’s Bluff had “touched a nerve”, and the positive response showed that people are looking for real balance.

“The country knows that we have to enhance infrastructure and have a built environment, but they want it done in a way that takes account of the preservation of land for Caymanians,” the premier said, adding that he has asked the relevant ministers to push the country towards a unified plan that takes account of different stakeholder views.

The premier said there was a risk that “extremism will continue to be entrenched”, preventing future change, but Jay Ebanks and Ebanks-Wilks, as leaders in the two areas, had to cool these tensions.