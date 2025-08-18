NCFC claims ‘decisive action’ in first 100 days

Premier André Ebanks

(CNS): The National Coalition for Caymanians says that in its first 100 days, it has already met some of the promises made by many of its members on the campaign trail with the introduction of a two-year rollover policy for civil servants, the drafting of legislation to make significant changes to the immigration system, and setting a date for the rollout of the long-awaited increase to the minimum wage.

On Friday, the NCFC government hosted a public event on the streets of George Town to launch its First 100 Days in Office Report, which described this initial period as a strong start to the new administration. While some of the claimed achievements started under the last administration, there is no doubt that in a relatively short space of time, it has rolled out some notable policy moves that could have a tangible impact.

Although the NCFC has not yet outlined its broader plans in a Strategic Policy Statement, which will now be delivered in October, it has already made some decisive steps, such as banning non-Caymanians from taking marine life and taking decisive action to segregate children and adults being treated for mental health issues.

The government has also taken action to tackle a looming deficit, such as putting a freeze on some government recruitment and clamping down on general spending to ensure that the month-on-month deficit that the government is expected to run in the latter part of the year does not exceed the surplus it made at the start of 2025, largely from financial services fees.

Speaking about the NCFC’s initial achievements, Premier André Ebanks said in his message at the beginning of the report that the administration was also modernising how government plans and reports on public spending. “We’re making the budget process clearer, more efficient and focused on outcomes,” he added.

He said the 100-day milestone was a natural point to reflect on what had been achieved, assess where we stand and reaffirm priorities for the road ahead. “Energised by your desire for sensible, meaningful change, we’ve addressed longstanding challenges and prioritised issues that you say matter most to you,” Ebanks stated in the report.

“Because our greatest resource is our people, we’ve initiated long-overdue immigration reform and approved forward-looking employment policies that ensure fairness, accountability, and opportunity for today’s Caymanians and our future generations. We are implementing procedures to help our returning graduates secure suitable positions in both the public and private sectors,” he added.

Other planned changes include additional marine protections to safeguard the economy and quality of life for Caymanians. He also spoke about the need to ensure that the government protects its main source of revenue.

“As our country is keenly aware, financial services is a significant revenue source that helps pay for public services. To take care of this important industry that in turn takes care of us, we have passed legislation to enhance our investment funds product,” the premier said regarding one of his own portfolios. “Our solid position and reputation as a global centre of excellence for financial services and innovation is a core factor in our country’s credit rating remaining strong.”

However, Ebanks was clear that the journey has just begun.

“But the foundation is in place, the direction is clear, and we remain committed to delivering the results Caymanians have been yearning to see. Together, the National Coalition For Caymanians will solve problems and create better conditions for this and future generations. We are a team of men and women committed to delivering a stronger, fairer Cayman that our people and our Islands deserve,” he added.

In his own message, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said the “way that civil servants have carried forward this charge during the first 100 days” of this government made him proud. “I look forward to continuing the strong partnership between the political leadership and the public service in advancing the government’s agenda for the benefit of the Cayman Islands.”

Following last Friday’s event in the capital, government ministers and parliamentary secretaries will be on Cayman Brac this coming Friday at Spotts Dock from 5:30pm until 7:30pm to speak with residents of the Sister Islands.