NCC urges CIG to reconsider costly EWA route
(CNS): The environmental impact assessment for the East-West Arterial Road extension is now officially complete, and based on the findings of the Environmental Assessment Board that oversaw the process, the chairperson of the National Conservation Council has urged Cabinet to rethink the route to cut costs and reduce environmental damage.
Ian Kirkham also warned that the road is far from a solution to the traffic congestion for commuters from the Eastern Districts and will not make a meaningful difference to the time they will spend in their cars, saving merely five minutes.
The controversies surrounding the plans for this road, with an estimated cost of nearly $1 billion, have only increased since it was first gazetted 20 years ago. Over the years, it has become obvious that the motivation for building it, for the last few governments at least, has not been to reduce congestion or tackle the traffic issues on Grand Cayman, but to open up the Central Mangrove Wetlands for development and profit.
Before the general election in April, the minority UPM Cabinet opted to build the most expensive and least environmentally friendly route (B3). However, during the election campaign earlier this year, several candidates and the TCCP said that they would consider switching to B2, the route recommended by the Environmental Assessment Board based on the findings of the EIA.
The board noted in its report, which is now public, that Cabinet has not justified its reasoning for selecting the more expensive and less green B3 route. As noted in the EAB report on the Environmental Statement, public feedback focused on why B3 had been chosen instead of B2, given the lesser environmental impact across nearly all categories.
B2 would impact fewer sensitive resources, such as upland habitats, wetland habitats, the Central Mangrove Wetland and brackish groundwater. Less peat would need to be removed, and the cost-benefit analysis also predicted that B2 will have over $11.4 million greater transportation benefits than B3.
In his letter to Sustainability Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Kirkham urged the government to act quickly on making a decision to select B2 as the route before any work begins and points out that the final EIA can be used for either route.
The route itself is not the only concern for the NCC. Kirkham notes that the road is “not a panacea for the island’s traffic problems”, noting expectations that this road will dramatically reduce the commute times for those who live in the Eastern Districts and travel to George Town every morning.
“An average travel time savings of 5 to 7 minutes between 2025 and 2046 is relatively small, and is unlikely to meet expectations that residents in the Eastern District will be spending substantially less time in traffic in the morning and afternoon,” Kirkham wrote.
He said data shows that the road’s main benefit will be to prevent traffic congestion from getting any worse but it will do little to shorten current journey times. “This underscores the urgent need for the government to develop other measures, including a fit-for-purpose public transportation system, to address the ongoing problem of traffic congestion.”
The main problem is the lack of clarity on the future population. During the EIA process, the EAB took part in one half-day workshop with a stakeholders from various agencies to predict low, medium and high growth population totals for a 2074.
“These growth scenarios were essentially guesses from the assembled group, primarily on the assumption that, in the absence of any policy steer or intervention from the government, growth would continue as it has been,” Kirkham wrote.
“There is a lack of an up-to-date development plan or… national target for population growth,” he said, which had hampered the EIA process. In its report, the EAB stated the process “faced significant constraints”, not least because of “the lack of a national vision”.
While both the EAB and the NCC have fallen short of questioning the decision to build the road at all, justification for this very expensive highway is becoming increasingly hard to find.
“[I]ts environmental, social, and long-term traffic impacts require careful management, detailed planning, and robust mitigation measures,” the members of the EAB stated.
See the NCC chair’s letter to the minister and the EAB report in the CNS Library.
Category: development, Local News
Just get it built already.
in the absence of an overall island wide development plan…this road is a terrible idea that exacerbate all the problems facing people living outside wb/gt peninsula
The prospect that public transportation is the panacea to ease traffic is a pipe dream. VERY FEW that own a car will give up the comfort, convenience and privacy of riding in the own vehicle. And absent of a dedicated bus lane, the time spent in traffic will be the same.
Then, with public transportation, you still have the issue of “the first and last mile”. Unless you live very close to a main road (and your destination is near a bus stop), people would have to walk or be transported to the nearest bus stop. With all the arteries of side roads, canal roads etc in Cayman, few are going to want to walk and wait. And with real busses, are some people without seats going to be receptive to standing during the long ride?
We could buy a whole fleet of large, modern busses with WiFi etc. But I really doubt many will give up travelling by their own vehicle. Everyone will hope other people will, but individually, I doubt many will.
I agree with you on the point of the first and last mile. But I will gladly park and ride to work if it means a significant reduction in commute. Also there is the cost element. Not sure I would be willing to spend more than $5 a day commuting when I own a vehicle.
Perhaps you are familiar with these two-wheeled conveyances called “bicycles”. I have lived and visited and commuted in several modern cities. In most instances those who don’t choose to compete for roadspace with the masses, choose public transportation, with these curious bicycle contraptions.
I have used them myself and found them to be quite effective in crossing short distances. It only takes two of them and two locks. I suggest sturdy bike locks. I prefer the cable locks; if you’ve ever tried to hacksaw or Sawzall through a cable, you know what I’m talking about. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XZT8KZ1/?tag=thewire06-20&linkCode=xm2&ascsubtag=F0401JSPXSD68BA9RPA55RK2J60MS
caymankind mentality….zzzzzzzz
public transport works everywhere lese but can’t work in cayman….zzzzzzzzzzzz
I refuse to believe this road will only save 5 mins seeing that the 3rd lane opening on Linford going to hurleys roundabout has basically removed all traffic going east in the evenings.
Lets wait and see what happens when schools reopens before we put this point to bed.
If the study is wrong, and since the people who did it are the ones designing the road (it wasn’t the conservationists though they latched on to the numbers), can we trust them to build the road right? Or is this the real reason why the NRA haven’t been rushing to build this road? They know that, unlike the stuff they are building, the new arterial will not significantly alleviate today’s traffic problems? Either that, or you know more than they do and should go tell them how to plan a road system.
Until last night.
Agree. As someone who lives near this road, This will save a ton a time.
@11:10 am this might be correct but I’d wait till schools reopens to get the true picture.
For the 3rd lane, we will have to see once government schools are back open, and people working downtown/Camana Bay are back from summer vacation. But the 3rd lane is helping.
What will also help is when the road next to Kings is finally completed and can take some volume prior to Hurleys.
You all are not connecting the dots that the most expensive road was chosen due to promises to open up the land to certain developers. We all know who and these developers funded the same knuckleheads that got back their ministerial seats.
I agree with Kirkham’s views and remember those same knuckleheads tried to replace the board with their cronies Ezzard, Arden, Eugene, and Gilbert to push through agendas.
Well Ezzard got speaker of the house to shut him up and the rest went away quietly.
Will be interesting to see what they do next but then they are saying we will run a deficit so where is the money coming from to do the road??? Oh I forgot, this was all about campaign promises to get support. This road will never be built and the politicians that got their palms greased run off like bandits yet again!
Sad thing is that if people really cared then some of the clowns who are ministers should not have gotten re-elected.
You damn right.
Don’t reward incompetence— Eric Bush needs replaced.
This road doesnt even need to be built to EE. Building it to Northward/Lookout would remove just about all traffic going east in the evening. NS/EE not that populated to need such a road there as yet.
Absolutely right and a great observation anon 8:25am but our dear minister and his 17 “CONstituents” wants to drive straight to George Town and not through Bodden Town so the destruction must continue!
This makes sense. Let’s see if this gov will follow suit.
Light rail would be far more sensible, IF we are going to spend that kind of money.
The $1 billion is just an alarmist number. That includes all future costs over the next 50 years, and not the cost to construct.
Sure but where would this be built?