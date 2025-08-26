NCC urges CIG to reconsider costly EWA route

EWA Extension General Location Map (from the Draft Environmental Statement)

(CNS): The environmental impact assessment for the East-West Arterial Road extension is now officially complete, and based on the findings of the Environmental Assessment Board that oversaw the process, the chairperson of the National Conservation Council has urged Cabinet to rethink the route to cut costs and reduce environmental damage.

Ian Kirkham also warned that the road is far from a solution to the traffic congestion for commuters from the Eastern Districts and will not make a meaningful difference to the time they will spend in their cars, saving merely five minutes.

The controversies surrounding the plans for this road, with an estimated cost of nearly $1 billion, have only increased since it was first gazetted 20 years ago. Over the years, it has become obvious that the motivation for building it, for the last few governments at least, has not been to reduce congestion or tackle the traffic issues on Grand Cayman, but to open up the Central Mangrove Wetlands for development and profit.

Before the general election in April, the minority UPM Cabinet opted to build the most expensive and least environmentally friendly route (B3). However, during the election campaign earlier this year, several candidates and the TCCP said that they would consider switching to B2, the route recommended by the Environmental Assessment Board based on the findings of the EIA.

The board noted in its report, which is now public, that Cabinet has not justified its reasoning for selecting the more expensive and less green B3 route. As noted in the EAB report on the Environmental Statement, public feedback focused on why B3 had been chosen instead of B2, given the lesser environmental impact across nearly all categories.

B2 would impact fewer sensitive resources, such as upland habitats, wetland habitats, the Central Mangrove Wetland and brackish groundwater. Less peat would need to be removed, and the cost-benefit analysis also predicted that B2 will have over $11.4 million greater transportation benefits than B3.

In his letter to Sustainability Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, Kirkham urged the government to act quickly on making a decision to select B2 as the route before any work begins and points out that the final EIA can be used for either route.

The route itself is not the only concern for the NCC. Kirkham notes that the road is “not a panacea for the island’s traffic problems”, noting expectations that this road will dramatically reduce the commute times for those who live in the Eastern Districts and travel to George Town every morning.

“An average travel time savings of 5 to 7 minutes between 2025 and 2046 is relatively small, and is unlikely to meet expectations that residents in the Eastern District will be spending substantially less time in traffic in the morning and afternoon,” Kirkham wrote.

He said data shows that the road’s main benefit will be to prevent traffic congestion from getting any worse but it will do little to shorten current journey times. “This underscores the urgent need for the government to develop other measures, including a fit-for-purpose public transportation system, to address the ongoing problem of traffic congestion.”

The main problem is the lack of clarity on the future population. During the EIA process, the EAB took part in one half-day workshop with a stakeholders from various agencies to predict low, medium and high growth population totals for a 2074.

“These growth scenarios were essentially guesses from the assembled group, primarily on the assumption that, in the absence of any policy steer or intervention from the government, growth would continue as it has been,” Kirkham wrote.

“There is a lack of an up-to-date development plan or… national target for population growth,” he said, which had hampered the EIA process. In its report, the EAB stated the process “faced significant constraints”, not least because of “the lack of a national vision”.

While both the EAB and the NCC have fallen short of questioning the decision to build the road at all, justification for this very expensive highway is becoming increasingly hard to find.

“[I]ts environmental, social, and long-term traffic impacts require careful management, detailed planning, and robust mitigation measures,” the members of the EAB stated.