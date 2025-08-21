Myles: A lot of work needed to make real change
(CNS): Minister for Caymanian Employment and Immigration Michael Myles has said that much change is necessary in order to cure the ills in the current systems, not just to help local people get into and advance in the workplace, but also to stop the exploitation of foreign workers. Myles is focused on a major shake-up of the immigration system, but he said the issues go well beyond his portfolio.
Speaking to CNS on Friday evening, as the government launched its First 100 Days in Office Report, the minister now responsible for labour outlined many of the challenges that must be addressed to make the changes that Caymanians want to see. He said that while the government has made a good start over these first few months, there’s a lot of work to be done.
He said that as well as implementing new policies and amending the legislation, his ministry team and others in government have to “undo” some of the things that were done over the last 15 years that have not worked for the people of these islands and address the real problem “of diminshing opportunities for Caymanians”, as well as the exploitation of overseas cheap labour.
Myles also noted that many loopholes have to be closed that have allowed people to circumvent the rules.
In order to bring about the necessary fundamental change, Myles noted the need for information sharing and for government agencies to talk to each other. For example, the Department of Commerce and Investment, which issues trade and business licences, should be taking into account the types of jobs being created by those businesses.
“We can no longer work in silos,” Myles said, noting that creating opportunities for local people and stopping the abuse and exploitation of foreign workers requires many public entities to talk to each other. He stressed the significance of accurate data to help them shape future policy to meet public expectations.
“We are not here to stifle business,” Myles said, adding that, at this stage, there has been very little pushback on the significant amendments to the immigration law expected to come to parliament when it meets in October.
The minister, who ran for office on the Cayman Islands National Party ticket, said that for many months before the elections, the party talked to stakeholders about immigration reform, and the work now happening was based on that research.
Well aware of the task ahead, Myles said the work will continue in phases. Firstly, along with the initial legislative changes, will come the push to ensure that all Caymanian students who return home from university after studying on government scholarships find a job and a career path. The government spends some $40 million per year educating its young people, and they need to be given a chance.
Myles said the legislative amendments will introduce a two-year rollover for private sector workers, send temporary permit holders home before they can secure another job, stop the pipeline of permit holders into the civil service to avoid rollover, and prevent job-hopping, which will help open doors for the 300 or so graduates who are looking for work every year.
Enforcement will be crucial, he said. The creation of a national workforce database and a new age of information sharing will help in that respect, but the government must also find the money to increase enforcement across the world of work, he added.
Myles said that in the first 100 days, the ministry had set a clear course of action by passing legislation for civil service term limits, announcing a new minimum wage from early 2026, and working with every department to strengthen opportunities for Caymanians.
“Next, we will modernise the immigration system, update the Labour and Pensions Act, and launch a national campaign to inspire our youth, particularly in tourism, which remains a cornerstone of our identity and economic success. This is only the beginning,” he added.
40% duty for AirBNB where the the owner is resident in the Cayman Islands and 60% duty on AirBNB’s where the owner is a non-resident investor. Only exception for non-resident investors should be Caymanians, which would maintain the 40% duty.
For those that still want to offer short term rentals to tourists, the duties levied can support funds that will help first time Caymanian homebuyers. For those that don’t want to pay that level of tax, they can offer long term rentals and reduce the pressure on the housing market. The duties levied could also setup funds to help offset the astronomical insurance prices were facing on this island as well – increases that are making the insurance industry billions and draining our pockets.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in tourism-dependent economies will cause workforce shifts, with some jobs like customer service and data entry becoming automated. New roles will emerge in AI management, data analytics, and personalized guest experiences.
To adapt, tourism businesses need to invest in AI training programs for staff, focus on enhancing human-centered services, and develop strategic approaches to integrate AI responsibly.
It’s crucial for governments to prioritize PROACTIVE PLANNING, collaboration between stakeholders, and a commitment to ethical AI development and implementation.
There are different opinions, but the effects of AI on the workforce could be felt sooner and more significantly than many people currently anticipate.
Estimates vary, but experts converge on a transformative window of 10 to 30 years for AI to reshape most jobs. A McKinsey report projects that by 2030, 30% of current U.S. jobs could be automated, with 60% significantly altered by AI tools. Goldman Sachs predicts up that to 50% of jobs could be fully automated by 2045, driven by generative AI and robotics.
Expert: AI could help Cayman reduce reliance on expat labour. https://www.caymancompass.com/2025/05/29/expert-ai-could-help-cayman-reduce-reliance-on-expat-labour/
Experts discuss AI’s opportunities and risks. https://www.caymancompass.com/2025/08/11/experts-discuss-ais-opportunities-and-risks/
AI will replace most humans, but then what? https://www.reuters.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/ai-will-replace-most-humans-then-what-2025-08-19/
AI will die once providers stop giving it away for free. GTFOH peddling this anti-human tech.
waffle….zzzzzzz.they guy is out of his depth.
but at least as not as damaging as his other recent anti-expat blabberings.
Immediately increase the permit fee for real estate agents to a minimum of $100K annually. We have too many of these shysters already.
Trade schools, not resort prisons.
Take the $8million being paid to wealthy consultants and build a trade school so Caymanians can get jobs.
There should be jail time and major fines for people who repeatedly break the immigration and employment laws.
Employers that don’t provide pension contributions or even worse pocket health insurance and pension deductions from employees should pay the price.
It is routine for many small businesses and even some large ones (Looking at you three initials and stopped projects!). Not making these payments is fraudulent and immoral as it puts people’s lives and retirement at risk. Gov’t and DLP are aware of the offenders, and they do absolutely nothing for years.
It is a disgrace and a black mark on Cayman.
If they paid pensions and insurance that crane would have been taken away from across Kirk’s even sooner.
Please Minister Myles you are a man of action , can you assist Govt pensioners who are uncovered by Cinico to get coverage. Some of us did not retire in Service and have to be paying Health Insurance from our Widow’s Mite Pension leaving us unable to sustain ourselves. I have been advocating on this and other platforms which has fallen on deaf ears.
who in the world would downvote this? Caymanians are suffering, and having to choose between health care and food. In the outside world, that is called poverty.
This man has zero understanding of what the real issues are. Government spends $40 million on education…why can’t graduating students read or write or do basic math?
Perhaps government should look at their scholarship system where students are banking money that government gives them for education. I know 10 students who had education, food and housing paid for, and still had thousands left over on their scholarship that was given to them.
Perhaps he should look at his own training school where the children come in and can not read, can not show up on time and are being trained on things that are not relevant here in Cayman. When was someone pulling hay here, yet he trains them on this on his heavy machinery.
Fix the schools, fix the spending, have controls and that will be a start
And there it i…. the first indication that someone in the private sector has snuck in under the radar and has a “chat” with Cabinet and asked them to tone it down a bit. If Michael gets these changes past Parliament I will eat my hat.
The ruling Merchant Class will not allow these changes. Michael…time to man up and tell us who it was that came to you and asked you to cool it!!!
The big issue will be implementing changes that create too much paperwork and admin for small companies. As a small Caymanian owned business we employ 12 people 6 are expats and every time someone leaves we jump through hoops. We advertise interview people than if a Caymanian applies but who is not suitable we have to justify why the qualified experienced expat is a better choice. We already heave 6 Caymanians that are all different levels, 2 are in training at the moment. We can’t afford to keep training everyone, only for them to leave. We need a balance of both sides, Caymanians and experienced expats to function as a Company.
These anti-expat nationalists hate these truths.
Myles is far too hung ho with ideas that will not improve Caymanian employment but will absolutely hinder Caymanian businesses.
Do we have problems? Yes
Do they need fixing? Yes
Are the things he’s proposing going to solve our problems? No
Are his plans going to create new problems? Yes.
So before pulling the trigger on a bunch of stuff that will not solve our current ills, and create new ones…Mr Myles: please speak with the private sector and spend the time to get it right. It’s more important to be right than fast.
You’ve got a great opportunity…don’t fumble it.
Talk talk talk talk talk talk talk. The reality is that if I can’t get wp labour to work in my mid sized firm within the the Fin Sec, then I’ll be forced to do what most other players in the market are doing – offshore the work to Jamaica. Not a big fan of that country, but why not save a ton of $$$ and less immigration hassle.
Yeah, Myles can give all the inflammatory quotes to the press that he wants but he certainly isn’t communicative to Caymanians who write him personally to tell him that despite utilising the much publicised (though awful and unfit for purpose) JobsCayman system to apply for jobs, he will leave you on read for weeks like a bad date.
No response from the Minister of Immigration, from the Work Permit or Business Staffing Plan Boards or the Administrators delegated by the Director of WORC to ensure that Caymanian applicants are declared and to follow up with the Caymanian, PR and PMC applicants to ascertain whether they were acknowledged, contacted or interviewed when reviewing work permit applications.
It is all a farce and not one single person in any position of power, elected or within the government cares.
Unless you know someone hiring, you will remain unemployed as a Caymanian forever. But, there are 995 work permit adverts on JobsCayman today, so that will be another 995 work permits approved this month.
This government and its MPs are just like the previous ones; only interested in the five figure salaries and untold, undeclared benefits. I will not forget being ignored and while there is no justice in Cayman, I will continue to tell my story to anyone who will listen.
Every Caymanian with the requisite knowledge, skills and experience is employed.
Soft skills such as showing up for work on time, or simply showing up at all and then working until the end of the workday are severely lacking and anyone with a brain knows this.
995 jobs and someone can’t get 1 as a Caymanian??? That tells us more about the Caymanian employment pool more than anything else.
Now that the masks are off with this decidedly anti-expat movement, maybe it’s high time all expats import everything they possibly can, pull back chatitable donations and stop dining out whenever possible.
“The government spends some $40 million per year educating its young people, and they need to be given a chance.”…Yet are graduating students with little skills, no desire to volunteer and expect high wages when they are fresh out of school WITH NO EXPERIENCE. Heck, we have had volunteers ask how much they will be paid for a work experience.
This country needs positive role models unfortunately which has been skewed by politicians who are convicted criminals, woman abusers liars, bullies…shall we go on. When the public schools graduated students with ambition it was fine…1980’s through the 90’s it was great.
the reality is no plan, instant gratification, flip flop polictricks…and NO PLAN still with current politicians stating they are only in it for one term. What does that teach the youth. Our country has fallen to greed and instant gratification and controlled by only a few. And the few are not the politicians.
Myles noted the need for information sharing and for government agencies to talk to each other. For example, the Department of Commerce and Investment, which issues trade and business licences, should be taking into account the types of jobs being created by those businesses.
How much more time will be added to the current process while the private sector waits for the various government agencies to talk with each other?
“Stopping the abuse and exploitation of foreign workers” while “preventing job-hopping”. Amazing. Let’s take away the ability of a worker to find a new job. That will definitely ensure they are not subject to exploitation and abuse. And if they aren’t happy with it, they can go home, opening up lots of lucrative opportunities for our recent graduates who are chomping at the bit to get jobs as nannies, cleaners, shop assistants, gardeners and labourers.
This is how things were when I moved here and I think it’s an appropriate way to regulate the vast number of permit holders that bounce around taking advantage of the current rules. How many car washers do we really need anyway?
Minister Myles, please revoke, or revise, the 25 year work permit scheme. This was passed so that US/foreign listed Cayman companies would not have to file risk factor disclosures (relating to rollover of senior management working in Cayman). In case of non listed entities (in especially the insurance industry), Caymanian advancement is being blocked by such work permit holders. Also many of them change jobs…which was not the intent of the law.
I challenge this government to collect data and compile a list of unemployed Caymanians (names omitted) stating the below.
Qualifications
Position/Field desired
Salary Expected
They will then get a rude awakening. Ask the Deputy Premier why he had barely any Caymanians working at Popeyes or Burger King when he owned them. Because Caymanians don’t jobs that are “below them”. They want to be instant managers with a High School education.
Michael Myles and the NCFC are clueless to every day life.
This is THE cold, hard truth!
They are going to hurt economy and create incentive to abuse employees who won’t be able to do anything because of these stupid ideas. It is ridiculous. But hey, yall wanted them to ‘deal with them expats’. Just remember, you voted them in.
MP’s need to set the example and get healthy.
He’s not wrong!
Inspirational! Thank you Minister!
Cayman will rue the day they voted this imbecile into government.