Myles: A lot of work needed to make real change

Minister Michael Myles (photo credit: CIG)

(CNS): Minister for Caymanian Employment and Immigration Michael Myles has said that much change is necessary in order to cure the ills in the current systems, not just to help local people get into and advance in the workplace, but also to stop the exploitation of foreign workers. Myles is focused on a major shake-up of the immigration system, but he said the issues go well beyond his portfolio.

Speaking to CNS on Friday evening, as the government launched its First 100 Days in Office Report, the minister now responsible for labour outlined many of the challenges that must be addressed to make the changes that Caymanians want to see. He said that while the government has made a good start over these first few months, there’s a lot of work to be done.

He said that as well as implementing new policies and amending the legislation, his ministry team and others in government have to “undo” some of the things that were done over the last 15 years that have not worked for the people of these islands and address the real problem “of diminshing opportunities for Caymanians”, as well as the exploitation of overseas cheap labour.

Myles also noted that many loopholes have to be closed that have allowed people to circumvent the rules.

In order to bring about the necessary fundamental change, Myles noted the need for information sharing and for government agencies to talk to each other. For example, the Department of Commerce and Investment, which issues trade and business licences, should be taking into account the types of jobs being created by those businesses.

“We can no longer work in silos,” Myles said, noting that creating opportunities for local people and stopping the abuse and exploitation of foreign workers requires many public entities to talk to each other. He stressed the significance of accurate data to help them shape future policy to meet public expectations.

“We are not here to stifle business,” Myles said, adding that, at this stage, there has been very little pushback on the significant amendments to the immigration law expected to come to parliament when it meets in October.

The minister, who ran for office on the Cayman Islands National Party ticket, said that for many months before the elections, the party talked to stakeholders about immigration reform, and the work now happening was based on that research.

Well aware of the task ahead, Myles said the work will continue in phases. Firstly, along with the initial legislative changes, will come the push to ensure that all Caymanian students who return home from university after studying on government scholarships find a job and a career path. The government spends some $40 million per year educating its young people, and they need to be given a chance.

Myles said the legislative amendments will introduce a two-year rollover for private sector workers, send temporary permit holders home before they can secure another job, stop the pipeline of permit holders into the civil service to avoid rollover, and prevent job-hopping, which will help open doors for the 300 or so graduates who are looking for work every year.

Enforcement will be crucial, he said. The creation of a national workforce database and a new age of information sharing will help in that respect, but the government must also find the money to increase enforcement across the world of work, he added.

Myles said that in the first 100 days, the ministry had set a clear course of action by passing legislation for civil service term limits, announcing a new minimum wage from early 2026, and working with every department to strengthen opportunities for Caymanians.

“Next, we will modernise the immigration system, update the Labour and Pensions Act, and launch a national campaign to inspire our youth, particularly in tourism, which remains a cornerstone of our identity and economic success. This is only the beginning,” he added.