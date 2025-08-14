McField calls on CIG to act on boundary report
(CNS): Local attorney Steve McField has called on the Cayman Islands Government and the governor’s office to do something about the 2023 report by the Electoral Boundary Commission, of which he was a member. The report made a number of recommendations to address the current inadequacies and inequities across Cayman’s electoral landscape.
The EBC 2023 report was rejected by the UPM Cabinet and later by parliament, but McField has said that MPs acted unlawfully when they tossed it out.
The current CIG has said it is establishing a new commission, but this has not happened. CNS contacted the governor’s office, which is responsible for establishing an EBC, and we were told that staff are working on the issue.
“The Governor’s office recognises that a boundary commission review is a key step towards ensuring electoral fairness and aligning with international recommendations shared recently by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. We continue to work on this important issue,” a spokesperson stated.
However, the disparity between some of the seats on Grand Cayman is now extreme, creating a significant inequality in representation, a breach of the constitution and an electoral map that falls well short of international democratic standards. The situation was detailed by the recent Commonwealth Parliamentary Association observer mission in their final report.
The neighbouring constituencies of East End and Bodden Town East offer a clear example of the issue. According to the July Register of Electors, East End, the smallest constituency on Grand Cayman, has 898 voters, while BTE, the second largest, has 1,763.
The three-member Electoral Boundary Commission (Chairperson Dr Lisa Handley, McField and Adriannie Webb) had suggested creating an additional seat in Bodden Town as well as adjusting boundaries across several districts on Grand Cayman.
The Constitution stipulates that the Sister Islands will always have two representatives, regardless of their population, but this is not so for the two smallest seats on Grand Cayman, which are East End and North Side. With several seats approaching double the size of these two constituencies, the differences undermine local democracy.
Appearing on Radio Cayman’s For the Record on Wednesday, McField said that the CIG and parliament were wrong to reject the EBC’s report, and had done so because the recommendations did not suit their own electoral fortunes.
“Some people… who were running for election were not satisfied with the changes that were necessary… so they rejected it,” McField said, adding that they did not have the right to do so. “The election was held without the boundary report and taking into account the size of the constituencies.”
McField said the law also requires that a boundary commission report be undertaken every eight years. Now that the latest report has been rejected, the clock is ticking on the need for another report, and if this situation is not addressed before the next general election, the differences will be far worse.
When parliament rejected a slightly revised version of the report in 2024, André Ebanks, acting premier at the time, said Cabinet had suggested that parliament reject the report because of the lack of public participation during the consultation process and the very low turnout at public meetings on the matter.
He had suggested an entirely new approach to public interaction using digital and social media, as well as much more public education about the electoral landscape.
One of the problems is that the electorate remains divided over the actual electoral system. Many believe that Cayman is too small for single-member constituencies, and adding another MP would aggravate the problem.
In addition, the people of East End and North Side have consistently rejected the idea of merging or changing their boundaries, and even though there is no constitutional carve-out for them to remain individual constituencies along historical district lines, redrawing their boundaries would be very challenging.
There is also a growing movement for complete electoral reform with some form of national vote, though there is no specific campaign that has emerged yet to explain how that could work.
I still cannot understand whatever motivated McLean and Miller to lobby for OMOV. We are too small for that manure! We need intelligent, qualified Caymanians educated overseas (outside exposure) who can get all three islands on board with their vision and proposals, not just their constituency (aka national vote)
Any proposal which does not include the combining of East End and North Side and the removal of one seat for the Sister Islands is not worth the paper it’s written on.
It’s like asking Turkeys to vote for Christmas!
Cayman Brac should never been split in two districts of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman should been left alone as one with people having only one Vote. The candate with the most votes would been number one and the next with the most votes would been the second elected .
…so a multi member constituency, not “one man one vote”.
I am not disagreeing – but the same could be said of all of Grand Cayman. Single member constituencies have been a disaster.
The Lesser Caymans should be one seat
I thought West Bay South ended up as the biggest constituency? How come you didn’t want to add a new constituency in the Crystal Harbour/Ritz Carlton area, but did want to in Bodden Town, Steve?
The pejoratively entitled and so-called; One Man One Vote (“OMOV”) has been an unmitigated disaster for these islands. It should never have been put in place.
OMOV and Single Seat Constituencies (“SSC”) or the more correctly characterised “winner take all”/”first-past-the-post”, Westminster style electoral political system with but a small number of votes needed to get elected in each Cayman Islands’ SSC promotes a “race” to the bottom.
Here, all “politrics” is truly local. Politicians are laser focused on their own hermetically sealed and silo-ed SSC where turkeys and TVs are the currency of (re)election. Choice of representative for (would-be) voters is reduced as but few of those with the requisite intellect, vision and drive necessary to really do the islands some service wish to be dragged into the quagmire of this fundamentally flawed system of clientelism.
We must cast aside the shackles of Single Seat Constituencies, which promote the West Kingston garrison effect and all associated harm.
We need Multi-Seat Constituencies.
We need Proportional representation.
We need proper political parties based upon ideas and not personalities. We need both district (3,4 or 5 seater) constituencies complimented by an islands’ wide “super” constituency also with its own 3 or 4 seats.
Candidates could stand in either the “local district” or the “super” islands’ wide constituency and voters to have the opportunity to vote in both the “local” AND/OR the “super” constituency (which ever they so choose).
At least this is a way to promote maximum choice for voters – both at the micro AND/OR at the macro level. Ideally, states-women and men have a better chance of getting elected in the island’s wide constituency where scale itself will mitigate the penchant for purchasing of votes.
Amend the constitution now.
No more over-representation for the sister islands.
Part of the issue is that the Constitution calls for the Electoral Boundary Commission to be empaneled but then gives the final say to the politicians to give it an up or down vote – if the politicians don’t think the new map will favour them – they have no reason to ever approve it which is exactly what happened with the last EBC.
-The EBC should be appointed automatically by process of law not by the whims of the government of the day every 8-10 years and they should have a 6 month period to draft and present their report.
-Their report and recommendations should be then widely distributed to the public immediately not sent to the Government to sit on, bury or put on the proverbial shelf.
Following the delivery and dissemination of their report it should immediately trigger a referendum to be held within 1 year for approval by popular vote – the people should be the ones who make determinations on the literal political landscape of the country
That map if approved should be used at the next General election whether it is 6 months away or 3 and half years away
If the first set of recommendations is not approved the matter should then proceed to a second round of boundary drafting, reporting and public input overseen by the Chief Justice of the Cayman Islands to ensure that the EBC acts within their remit and make reasonable recommendations with another public vote to follow
Throw it all (census, maps, registered voters etc.) into ChatGPT (or what ever is the best at the time) and put in the parameters of adhering AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE to:
1) Existing districts
2) Geographic considerations e.g. “sister islands” are closer to East End than George Town etc.
3) Man made structures e.g. major roads etc.
4) Limit the difference to a maximum of 25 voters between each constituency’s total voting population.
I’m sure it’ll solve the boundaries issue quickly and without human “intervention”.