McField calls on CIG to act on boundary report

Steve McField on Radio Cayman, 13 Aug 2025

(CNS): Local attorney Steve McField has called on the Cayman Islands Government and the governor’s office to do something about the 2023 report by the Electoral Boundary Commission, of which he was a member. The report made a number of recommendations to address the current inadequacies and inequities across Cayman’s electoral landscape.

The EBC 2023 report was rejected by the UPM Cabinet and later by parliament, but McField has said that MPs acted unlawfully when they tossed it out.

The current CIG has said it is establishing a new commission, but this has not happened. CNS contacted the governor’s office, which is responsible for establishing an EBC, and we were told that staff are working on the issue.

“The Governor’s office recognises that a boundary commission review is a key step towards ensuring electoral fairness and aligning with international recommendations shared recently by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. We continue to work on this important issue,” a spokesperson stated.

However, the disparity between some of the seats on Grand Cayman is now extreme, creating a significant inequality in representation, a breach of the constitution and an electoral map that falls well short of international democratic standards. The situation was detailed by the recent Commonwealth Parliamentary Association observer mission in their final report.

The neighbouring constituencies of East End and Bodden Town East offer a clear example of the issue. According to the July Register of Electors, East End, the smallest constituency on Grand Cayman, has 898 voters, while BTE, the second largest, has 1,763.

The three-member Electoral Boundary Commission (Chairperson Dr Lisa Handley, McField and Adriannie Webb) had suggested creating an additional seat in Bodden Town as well as adjusting boundaries across several districts on Grand Cayman.

The Constitution stipulates that the Sister Islands will always have two representatives, regardless of their population, but this is not so for the two smallest seats on Grand Cayman, which are East End and North Side. With several seats approaching double the size of these two constituencies, the differences undermine local democracy.

Appearing on Radio Cayman’s For the Record on Wednesday, McField said that the CIG and parliament were wrong to reject the EBC’s report, and had done so because the recommendations did not suit their own electoral fortunes.

“Some people… who were running for election were not satisfied with the changes that were necessary… so they rejected it,” McField said, adding that they did not have the right to do so. “The election was held without the boundary report and taking into account the size of the constituencies.”

McField said the law also requires that a boundary commission report be undertaken every eight years. Now that the latest report has been rejected, the clock is ticking on the need for another report, and if this situation is not addressed before the next general election, the differences will be far worse.

When parliament rejected a slightly revised version of the report in 2024, André Ebanks, acting premier at the time, said Cabinet had suggested that parliament reject the report because of the lack of public participation during the consultation process and the very low turnout at public meetings on the matter.

He had suggested an entirely new approach to public interaction using digital and social media, as well as much more public education about the electoral landscape.

One of the problems is that the electorate remains divided over the actual electoral system. Many believe that Cayman is too small for single-member constituencies, and adding another MP would aggravate the problem.

In addition, the people of East End and North Side have consistently rejected the idea of merging or changing their boundaries, and even though there is no constitutional carve-out for them to remain individual constituencies along historical district lines, redrawing their boundaries would be very challenging.

There is also a growing movement for complete electoral reform with some form of national vote, though there is no specific campaign that has emerged yet to explain how that could work.