Masked gunman holds up George Town business
(CNS): Police are on the look out for an armed, masked man who robbed an unnamed business on North Sound Road, George Town, south of the Butterfield roundabout on Saturday evening. The man who was wearing black pants and a hoodie entered the business around 5:20 that afternoon brandishing what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded cash from a worker.
He then made off in a vehicle with a pouch containing an undisclosed quantity of cash. Inquiries in the wake of the stick up led officers to a vehicle on Whitman Seymour Drive, fitting the description of the one in which the suspect had made his escape. The suspect is described as being tall and slim.
Anyone with any information is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.
So how long are we going to continue to let thugs walk around in broad daylight with their faces covered? Can’t we see that criminals are taking advantage of the accepted practice of wearing face coverings in public? Is there an increased chance of catching COVID by riding your bicycle on Eastern Avenue? No? Then why the hell are so many people walking around with their faces hidden? If you need a mask on the construction site, fine, wear it on the construction site. But you don’t need the mask driving or cycling or walking to and from the jobsite! We need to outlaw this practice!
No cameras? Again?
What amazes me every time something like this happens, is that these low lives actually do believe they can get away with any such activities and benefit themselves. How bloody slow are these individuals? Human stupidity is often unbearable. I hope they rot in jail. If you are reading it and you did it, you are a definition of the world ‘loser’.
So leave a tip about a robbery at an unnamed place? The phones must be ringing off the hook. I’m sure this will be solved soon with the public input.