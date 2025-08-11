Masked gunman holds up George Town business

(CNS): Police are on the look out for an armed, masked man who robbed an unnamed business on North Sound Road, George Town, south of the Butterfield roundabout on Saturday evening. The man who was wearing black pants and a hoodie entered the business around 5:20 that afternoon brandishing what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded cash from a worker.

He then made off in a vehicle with a pouch containing an undisclosed quantity of cash. Inquiries in the wake of the stick up led officers to a vehicle on Whitman Seymour Drive, fitting the description of the one in which the suspect had made his escape. The suspect is described as being tall and slim.

Anyone with any information is asked to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.