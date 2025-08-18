Marriott gets the nod for precedent-setting beach work

The Marriott pool deck on 9 October 2024

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government approved a coastal works permit for the Grand Cayman Marriott Resort on Seven Mile Beach to begin replenishing its eroded beachfront. According to a summary of a Cabinet meeting last week, the project was given the green light despite concerns about the precedent-setting approach, which is not part of a much-needed holistic government-led initiative to save the southern half of the famous beach.

However, the resort owners have been pushing for the project for years because the erosion is having a detrimental impact on its bookings.

The Department of Environment has highlighted several major concerns regarding this coastal work, including the threats it poses to the marine environment, the beach, and the broader issue of structures being too close to the beach, which exacerbates erosion. However, given the measures the hotel owners plan to deploy to mitigate the danger and the slim chance that the beach can return naturally, the DoE advised that the work could be approved with conditions.

The goal is to restore the luxury resort’s beach to how it looked seven years ago, when there was still around 60 feet of sand between the pool deck and the sea. Even though concrete structures at the hotel were built far too close to the sea in the first place and have played a significant role in the erosion of the beach, the conditions for this replenishment project do not include a requirement for a managed retreat.

The work involves placing sand in front of the hotel and neighbouring properties, as the structures causing the erosion, combined with rising sea levels, have impacted the beach to the north and south of it. It is hoped that this will improve the stability of the new beach.

The plan includes two 135ft rock groynes, built perpendicular to the shore, to help with sand retention and its longevity. The hotel also intends to relocate over 230 reef balls and place rock scour protection at the base of the existing seawall, which will be concealed under the new sand.

The DoE report, which goes into great detail about the problems at this site, said that past beach renourishment here had only short to medium-term benefits, but this time the inclusion of groynes could aid sand retention.

But this is a precedent-setting and “controversial” move for what was once Cayman’s glorious stretch of seven miles of white sand. This will be the first time groynes are installed along an active area of the beach, as the only existing groyne is located south of the Marriott and beyond the active part of the famous beach.

The erosion of this part of Seven Mile Beach is not isolated to the Marriott, and has been compounded by more seawalls, which the DoE said “has unfortunately exacerbated the problem”.

The report said, “It is the general scientific consensus, given the ongoing impacts of climate change and related rising sea levels, that it is unlikely that the beach will naturally recover, although it is possible under particular extreme scenarios, including strong persistent and repeated Nor’westers and hurricanes.

One of the many concerns raised by the DoE scientists about this project was that it should have been part of a larger government-led project to address the entire stretch. The CIG had set aside over $21 million for a wider replenishment project and was seeking contributions from beachfront owners, though this project is being funded by the Marriott.

Despite the clear pressing need for the government to focus on preserving the entire beach and reducing the ongoing erosion, efforts to organise a full-scale project have not yielded any results. Therefore, the Marriott is seeking to address the problem in its own immediate stretch of the beach.

Without the groynes, the project would be a waste of time, the DoE has said, but allowing them in this area is also troublesome. “The permitting of the groyne structures is a potentially controversial decision, with impacts much wider than just the environment and with long-term effects,” the department warned the government.

“It is the DoE’s strong preference that a Government-led project is taken forward involving renourishment of a wider area. We have reviewed the groynes and sought independent coastal engineering advice, and we believe the groynes are appropriately designed and technically sound. If they are installed in accordance with the design, then we do not have strong reasons at this time to doubt their efficacy.”

Nevertheless, the department said the groynes must be considered temporary and part of a time-bound trial as originally proposed, so that in the event of any unanticipated impacts or no demonstrable evidence that they are working as intended, they can be removed.

“Should a larger Government beach restoration project be contemplated, either with or without additional groynes, the groynes subject to the current proposal could be incorporated, relocated or removed,” the DoE explained.

In the absence of a government-led project, and following careful consideration, the DoE said it recommended the application for approval, subject to the conditions.

The Cabinet also approved the Public Lands Commission to temporarily close the registered public 6-foot right-of-way to the seashore along the north boundary of the hotel on Block 13B, Parcel 2, for a period of 90 days, to facilitate the project.