Man mugged by gang at Rum Point Beach

(CNS): One man was mugged and assaulted by a gang of three other men at the popular Rum Point Beach in North Side on Sunday night. Police said that around 9pm, the victim was approached by three men, who assaulted him and took an undisclosed item of jewellery, though he was not seriously hurt.

One of the suspects had a dark complexion with dreads that reached to his jawline. The second suspect had a light complexion and was wearing black shorts. No description was given for the third mugger.

The matter is under investigation by Bodden Town CID and anyone with information is asked to contact 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.