Man jailed for 13 years for raping estranged partner
(CNS): A man who lay in wait for his former girlfriend and then forced her to have sex with him was jailed on Friday for 13 years. Orlando Simpson (47), a Jamaican national who was in Cayman on a work permit, raped his estranged partner after she left him and he suspected she was in a new relationship. As he delivered his sentencing ruling on Friday, Justice Dale Palmer said the violent sexual attack was part of a pattern of abusive and controlling behaviour by Simpson.
Just a month before the rape, while the couple and their respective children were all still under the same roof, Simpson had assaulted his girlfriend. As a result, she left him and moved in with a friend. Fearful of Simpson’s increasing violence, she kept the location secret from him, but in order to placate him, she gave him the impression she was considering returning to him.
During Simpson’s trial earlier this year, the woman admitted having mixed emotions about him. They had been together for around twelve years, part of which was in Jamaica, and he was integrated into her life. He knew her family members and even her boss very well. However, the court heard that after the first assault, she had become increasingly afraid of him and wanted out of the relationship.
So when she did not return to him, Simpson began looking for her. He eventually found where she was staying and followed her on several occasions. Then one night in August 2024, he lay in wait for her to come home from work. When she did, he jumped out of the dark and placed what she believed was a knife to her throat and pushed her inside the apartment.
Although, as a way of keeping him at bay and buying time, she had been telling Simpson that she was going to return to him, once inside, he saw that she had not apparently packed anything and he became enraged, and then forced her to have sex against her will.
He insisted on staying with her the whole weekend, threatening her unless she agreed to return home with him. The victim navigated those few days in a state of fear and anxiety, given the escalation in violence, but as soon as she could on the Monday after the frightening weekend, she went to the police and reported the rape and the threats of violence.
After he was arrested, she was subjected to more threats from his friends and family. She told the court that she was traumatised and had become very afraid of the defendant. She lost weight and was very anxious. She was scared to go out and was experiencing flashbacks about the terrifying time with him when he had raped and abused her.
She said she had been afraid he would do something worse, and that she would never return to her child with special needs.
Simpson, who has been living and working in the Cayman Islands on and off for over 20 years, was convicted earlier this year. During the trial, he had denied the charges against him and insisted that sex was consensual, describing it as make-up sex.
Since his conviction, he has maintained his position that he did not rape his former lover. He said he believed she had accused him of rape because she wanted to start a new relationship and because she was seeking revenge for his past infidelities.
Although he continues to deny the allegations, according to a social inquiry report, he had accepted that his behaviour throughout their relationship was sometimes controlling. But the judge said that Simpson had failed to grasp the seriousness of the offence, that he could not accept the trauma his partner had suffered at his hand and continues to be shocked by the guilty verdict.
Since he showed no insight or remorse for his abusive behaviour, the judge found his attitude towards the offending as an aggravating factor, as he set out how he had arrived at the sentence.
Simpson was of previous good character and had no criminal history here or in Jamaica. He was found by social workers to have a low risk of re-offending and has been a responsible working man for many years. He also suffered his own childhood trauma at the hands of his father, which the judge clearly found very disturbing.
As a child, he was taken out of school to work with his father and, as a result, is virtually illiterate. But while he managed to overcome those limitations and has developed masonry and carpentry skills that have allowed him to work, the abuse and injuries he received from his father, who beat him using garage tools such as spanners, have had a very damaging impact mentally and physically.
Justice Palmer said that Simpson was reluctant to talk about the extent of the “horrific abuse” that left permanent damage. He noted that Simpson needs assistance in jail with dealing with that and help with personal relationships.
The judge arrived at a 13-year term for the rape and an additional three years for the threats, which he said should run concurrently.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Keep flying them in cayman. You’re doing a great job of ruining your country.
I mean look at Jamaica then look at Cayman then fly them in over 25-30 yrs so we can be the same?
Whilst I have no sympathy for this scum. The reality is that you have women, yes women, that are mothers, aunties, cousins, sisters and grandmothers that will not be straight up and tell the man the relatioship is over. For 10 years I have been telling my wife I don’t love her and 5 years later she will not give me the divorce so that I, and her can move on. What I am doing wrong? The man no matter how good or straight up he is, the judicial system is rigged to the women. Why? Doesn’t the court understands that men are abused as well by women especially when you are on work permit.
Deportation after castration!
Why are we keeping/jailing crazy convicted Jamaicans in Cayman? As this point, Cayman should have a more sophisticated labour-trade relationship with Jamaica, whereby we may agree from time to time to continue to accept their permitted laborers, so long as Jamaica covenants to take them back, at their cost, if they should break our laws. Those that violate this labour trade deal should be repatriated to serve their sentences in Jamaican prisons, with the extra penalty that through their misbehavior they have screwed it up for other potential Jamaican applicants. Anyone of these prisoners should also receive a lifetime travel ban. See ya never.
Hypothetically, what if something is illegal here, but not illegal in an expat’s home country?
They come here, break our laws, and then leave to live life to the fullest back home.
A little bit of analysis would show this idea to be a complete non-starter.
I agree. It costs nearly CI$ 100,000 a year per convicted person. I can understand paying for our own people, but foreign nationals? 😒 Wrap ‘em up with a bow and ship them home and ban them for life.
While I understand the sentiment—and it comes from a good place—we’d be remiss not to consider the wider context:
1. Since the Cayman Islands parted ways administratively from our “friendly” Eastern Caribbean neighbor, that same neighbor has harbored a not-so-subtle resentment. It’s rarely said aloud, but the hostility simmers just beneath the diplomatic surface.
2. Over the years, we’ve quietly received cohort after cohort of individuals with an uncanny resemblance to the type Britain once sent to Australia. It’s become something of a tradition—offloading social burdens under the polite fiction of economic migration. At this point, some of our institutions are functionally captive. The application of law has become disturbingly relative across sectors of the economy. Our dear RCIPS now lives in quiet dread of enforcing the rules—because some offenders openly threaten officers’ families, and might actually follow through.
3. We continue to grant full equivalence to driver’s licenses and professional qualifications from jurisdictions whose regulatory standards are… let’s say, in flux. Many of these same source states are teetering on the edge of bankruptcy or institutional collapse.
4. And still, we persist in assuming—charmingly—that governance elsewhere must be at least as competent as our own. (Which, if we’re being honest, is already a rather generous assumption.)
How, then, can we expect different outcomes?
When you import dysfunction without vetting it, you adopt it as your own.
We need to do better—or very soon, our glossy tourism brochures might as well read:
“Welcome to CaymanMunda.”
Both of these people need serious help, and I hope they get it. But my heart really breaks for the children impacted by this.
A fully tragic and chaotic outcome for all involved.
I do not see why our tax money should be used to provide for this individual’s basic human rights for 13 years. I suggest his native country be formally informed of his conviction and the basis therefore prior to his being deported. Their justice system can decide what they want to do with him. (Same goes for every foreign national in our prison system).
Your solution to someone breaking the law in the the Cayman Islands is to have them leave unpunished to go home free and clear?
As soon as this (hopefully never) becomes the law of the land, every would be criminal is booking a flight here. They’ll either get away with it or get on a flight back home.
Not a great plan.
Castration- but apparently that’s wrong, think of his feelings – never mind the woman he raped who will have to live with this for the rest of her life.
The concern is if we don’t punish offenders then there is limited deterrent if all that happens is they get sent home.