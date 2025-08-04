Man jailed for 13 years for raping estranged partner

(CNS): A man who lay in wait for his former girlfriend and then forced her to have sex with him was jailed on Friday for 13 years. Orlando Simpson (47), a Jamaican national who was in Cayman on a work permit, raped his estranged partner after she left him and he suspected she was in a new relationship. As he delivered his sentencing ruling on Friday, Justice Dale Palmer said the violent sexual attack was part of a pattern of abusive and controlling behaviour by Simpson.

Just a month before the rape, while the couple and their respective children were all still under the same roof, Simpson had assaulted his girlfriend. As a result, she left him and moved in with a friend. Fearful of Simpson’s increasing violence, she kept the location secret from him, but in order to placate him, she gave him the impression she was considering returning to him.

During Simpson’s trial earlier this year, the woman admitted having mixed emotions about him. They had been together for around twelve years, part of which was in Jamaica, and he was integrated into her life. He knew her family members and even her boss very well. However, the court heard that after the first assault, she had become increasingly afraid of him and wanted out of the relationship.

So when she did not return to him, Simpson began looking for her. He eventually found where she was staying and followed her on several occasions. Then one night in August 2024, he lay in wait for her to come home from work. When she did, he jumped out of the dark and placed what she believed was a knife to her throat and pushed her inside the apartment.

Although, as a way of keeping him at bay and buying time, she had been telling Simpson that she was going to return to him, once inside, he saw that she had not apparently packed anything and he became enraged, and then forced her to have sex against her will.

He insisted on staying with her the whole weekend, threatening her unless she agreed to return home with him. The victim navigated those few days in a state of fear and anxiety, given the escalation in violence, but as soon as she could on the Monday after the frightening weekend, she went to the police and reported the rape and the threats of violence.

After he was arrested, she was subjected to more threats from his friends and family. She told the court that she was traumatised and had become very afraid of the defendant. She lost weight and was very anxious. She was scared to go out and was experiencing flashbacks about the terrifying time with him when he had raped and abused her.

She said she had been afraid he would do something worse, and that she would never return to her child with special needs.

Simpson, who has been living and working in the Cayman Islands on and off for over 20 years, was convicted earlier this year. During the trial, he had denied the charges against him and insisted that sex was consensual, describing it as make-up sex.

Since his conviction, he has maintained his position that he did not rape his former lover. He said he believed she had accused him of rape because she wanted to start a new relationship and because she was seeking revenge for his past infidelities.

Although he continues to deny the allegations, according to a social inquiry report, he had accepted that his behaviour throughout their relationship was sometimes controlling. But the judge said that Simpson had failed to grasp the seriousness of the offence, that he could not accept the trauma his partner had suffered at his hand and continues to be shocked by the guilty verdict.

Since he showed no insight or remorse for his abusive behaviour, the judge found his attitude towards the offending as an aggravating factor, as he set out how he had arrived at the sentence.

Simpson was of previous good character and had no criminal history here or in Jamaica. He was found by social workers to have a low risk of re-offending and has been a responsible working man for many years. He also suffered his own childhood trauma at the hands of his father, which the judge clearly found very disturbing.

As a child, he was taken out of school to work with his father and, as a result, is virtually illiterate. But while he managed to overcome those limitations and has developed masonry and carpentry skills that have allowed him to work, the abuse and injuries he received from his father, who beat him using garage tools such as spanners, have had a very damaging impact mentally and physically.

Justice Palmer said that Simpson was reluctant to talk about the extent of the “horrific abuse” that left permanent damage. He noted that Simpson needs assistance in jail with dealing with that and help with personal relationships.

The judge arrived at a 13-year term for the rape and an additional three years for the threats, which he said should run concurrently.