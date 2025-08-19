Man evades jail despite fracturing friend’s face

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): Colin Anthony Solly (24) received a suspended sentence earlier this month, having been found guilty last year of fracturing his friend’s face in three places after an argument in November 2022 at a social gathering. Solly was charged with GBH, but a number of mitigating factors and circumstances led the judge to suspend his 18-month jail term, even though the victim had gone through pain and several surgeries.

According to the sentencing ruling filed in the courts this month, almost three years after the assault, Solly and the victim, who knew each other, have since reconciled. But on the night in question, the men had argued, and the victim had suggested they take the fight out of the party and onto the street.

But thinking better of it, the man had turned around to face Solly and tell him it was “foolishness” and they should go back, but then everything went blank. While the court heard that no weapon was used, the victim woke some time later at home with black eyes, a sore head and other facial injuries.

When he went to the hospital, doctors found he had a fractured eardrum, a fractured cheek and a fracture to his eye socket. He was treated for the injuries here and in Jamaica and underwent several surgeries to pin the cheek fracture.

Solly was charged with grievous bodily harm, and although he accepted he had hit the victim, he claimed he did so in self-defence after he was provoked into the fight. But following a trial, the jury found Solly guilty. However, during a sentencing hearing, Justice Marlene Carter found a number of mitigating circumstances surrounding the violent outburst.

These included the length of time the case took to go through the courts and the work Solly has done to address some of the problems in his own life. In accordance with sentencing guidelines in relation to the level of culpability and harm, coupled with the mitigation, the judge arrived at a sentence of 18 months.

But based on advice from the probation service and as permitted under the Alternative Sentencing Act, she said the sentence would be suspended.

This will enable Solly to continue the successful co-parenting arrangements he has with his former partner, who had specifically asked the court not to send him to jail because she has a full-time job and relies on Solly to take care of their child when she is at work.

The suspended sentence will also allow Solly, who has mental health and substance abuse problems, to continue getting the help and supervision he needs.

The judge noted that Solly and the victim had spoken about the incident and shaken hands, putting it behind them.

“It appears that the victim has moved on,” the judge said in her ruling. “The defendant is a very young man. With his documented difficulties, incarceration would substantially aggravate his mental health issues. The defendant has shown willingness to engage to modify his behaviour,” she said, adding that a community-based sentence was the most appropriate.

In addition to the probation order, Solly was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service during the 18-month period of the suspended sentence.