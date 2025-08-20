Local sprinter makes history at Pan Am Games

A victorious Davonte Howell (from social media)

(CNS): Davonte Howell made history for Team Cayman in Paraguay last night at the ASU 2025 Jr Pan American Games, winning the islands’ first-ever gold medal in the Men’s 100m. After breaking the Games Record in the heats, Howell shattered it again Tuesday night with an electrifying 9.98s performance to win gold. The time marks a personal best and secures his spot at next month’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Howell is now one of the fastest Caymanians in history over 100 metres, just behind Kemar Hyman’s National Record of 9.95.