Local man denies stabbing illegal vendor on 7MB

Vendors on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): Romell Millwood (34) denied stabbing a Jamaican illegal vendor at the Seven Mile Pubic Beach in April 2023 as a result of a turf war between people selling refreshments to tourists there. Millwood claimed he was doing yard work in West Bay when Marco Green (32) was stabbed multiple times on the crowded beach. But Green said he was “one million per cent certain” that his attacker was Millwood.

During a very short half-day trial before Justice Emma Peters on Tuesday, Green appeared via video link from Jamaica, as he left Cayman soon after the assault. He told the court what happened to him on that fateful day, but Millwood vehemently denied the allegations when he took the stand, insisting that he had not even been to Seven Mile Public Beach since before COVID and had never been a vendor there.

The stabbing came against the backdrop of significant public concerns that illegal higglers have been plying their trade along the beach, which is increasingly dominated during the week by cruise ship passengers, given the limited access to other beaches.

While the last two governments made some piecemeal efforts to curtail what had become a chaotic situation by issuing licences to official local traders and issuing warnings for prosecution to those without licences, the court heard that Green was one of several illegal traders who are still operating on the beach.

He said he had been issued a warning by officials about trading on the beach, but on the day he was stabbed, he returned, claiming this was for the first time since the warning. Green said he “had bills to take care of”, and so he went to the beach to help a friend, another Jamaican illegal vendor, to sell drinks and jerk chicken.

Green said that soon after he arrived and began selling drinks, he was approached by a man he knew as “Romell”, a vendor who lived in West Bay. Green told the court that Millwood approached him and said that the local vendors did not want any Jamaicans selling on the beach. Green said he did not want any trouble and was “just about the peace”. He then walked away.

However, he said that as he approached a tourist to collect money for a sale, Millwood returned, came close up into his face and threatened him. Green said that as he turned away, he felt the first sting after he was stabbed in the back. He said that his attacker stabbed or slashed him three more times in his arm, his face and scalp with a camouflage knife that had a six-inch blade.

Green said he ran towards the sea to get away because, although there were lots of people on the beach, no one helped or intervened. Feeling weak and losing blood, he managed to find his friend, who drove him to the hospital as he drifted in and out of consciousness.

Green was treated for blood loss and his wounds, all of which required stitches, but he was released later that evening. According to a statement read to the court, Green first mentioned his attacker as “Romell” when his friend came to collect him and take him home.

The friend also told police that “Romell” was a vendor who had been warning that there might be trouble, and on the day Green was stabbed, another vendor had also suggested there could be trouble if they came into their area.

Green was interviewed by police the next day when he gave them the same name, and soon afterwards, he picked out Romell Millwood from a photo array as the man who stabbed him. Police then went in search of Millwood and contacted an attorney who had represented him in the past to let him know they wanted to interview him in connection with the stabbing.

Even though Millwood told the court yesterday that he was working in a neighbour’s yard at the time of the stabbing, on the advice of his lawyer he answered “no comment” when he was questioned by the police and did not mention his alibi.

He was later charged with wounding but pleaded not guilty and opted for a judge-alone trial, where he was represented by Crister Brady. When Brady questioned Green about the day of the stabbing, he suggested he was not only an illegal vendor but was also selling ganja to visitors.

Green accepted that he was trading illegally on the beach but denied selling anything but soft drinks and chicken. Brady suggested that he had accused Millwood of being his attacker because it was the only name he knew, but Green denied this and insisted that Millwood was the man who stabbed him.

Stressing how traumatised he had been by his injuries and how close he had come to death, he said he would never forget who had attacked him. “I know who stabbed me,” he told the court, as he named Millwood. “That’s a day I will never forget in my entire life.”

However, Millwood told the court that he was not a vendor and did either landscape work or construction, and while he was aware of the illegal vending that had been going on around the beach, he had nothing to do with it.

He denied even knowing Green and told Ben Brown, the prosecutor, that he did not stab Green and knew nothing about the incident until he saw something about it on social media, and then later his lawyer called saying police wanted to talk to him.

Millwood, who has a criminal history in relation to weapons and assaults, consistently denied being on the beach and could think of no reason why anyone had called his name.

Following the short trial Justice Peters adjourned the case until noon on Thursday, when she said she would deliver her verdict. Millwood is charged with wounding with intent.