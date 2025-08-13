John-John’s daughter becomes latest beauty queen
(CNS): Tahiti Moorea Seymour (22) was crowned Miss Universe Cayman Islands following a pageant at a local hotel this weekend. Raegan Rutty, the daughter of Tourism Minister Gary Rutty, handed over her crown to Seymour, who is the daughter of former health minister Dwayne “John-John” Seymour. The new beauty queen, who has a degree in politics, will represent Cayman at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand in November.
Seymour also won Best Interview, Swimwear and the People’s Choice awards. In a social media post after she took the title in a contest with just four contestants, she said she was thrilled to have won. “To the people of Bodden Town and the greater Cayman Islands, I am honoured to be your ambassador,” she said.
The first runner-up was Genesis Ryan, who also earned Miss Photogenic, Best Smile and Gown, while second runner-up Gilleen MacDonald received Miss Cayman Kind and Miss Congeniality.
And with some form of scandal never far away from local beauty contests, the third runner-up, Tiona Miller, posted comments on social media that implied she had been treated with disrespect and made to feel entirely unwelcome throughout the pageant.
