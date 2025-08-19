JCPC confirms woman fired from Pines has no HR case

The Pines Retirement Home

(CNS): The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London has ruled that Shelliann Bush, who was sacked from the Pines Retirement Home because she refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, has no case of unfair dismissal based on a violation of her human rights. The Cayman Islands Constitution protects the rights of access to a fair hearing, but the labour law excludes charities from most of its provisions, including unfair dismissal hearings.

Consequently, there were no rights in this case to be violated, the final court of appeal for the UK Overseas Territories found.

Bush began her legal battle in February 2022 when she submitted a complaint to the Department of Labour and Pensions challenging her dismissal for serious misconduct as unjustified. But she was unable to secure a hearing because the Pines, as a registered charity, is not subject to the provisions of the labour law, she took her case to court, based on what she claimed was a violation of her human rights.

The Cayman Islands Grand Court found in her favour, but the CIG appealed and the Court of Appeal overturned the lower court’s decision. That court found that the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights in particular, does not protect workers who are excluded under the Labour Act.

Organisations not covered under the law, such as churches and non-profit organisations, can fire staff without consequences, as there is no legal tribunal where their workers’ grievances can be heard. The BoR doesn’t create the right for them, only the means to protect access to a hearing where a right is created in law.

That decision was then upheld on Monday by JCPC, which agreed that Bush’s situation did not fall within any of the sections of the Bill of Rights because of the legal status of her former employers.

Commenting on the final outcome, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin said the ruling made the legal situation clear in relation to non-profits as employers. He noted that Bush can still use the civil courts to sue her former bosses if her dismissal involved a breach of contract.

Bulgin said it would now “be a policy decision as to whether it would be worthwhile taking another look at… the Labour Act. But for now, its scope and implications are quite clear.”

Speaking to CNS on Friday evening, the minister responsible for labour, Michael Myles, said the fact that churches, charities and non-profits remain outside the ambit of the labour law was wrong because they also need to be held accountable as employers.

Myles said this was one of many issues relating to the potential exploitation of workers that had been neglected and that he wanted to address during the course of this administration.