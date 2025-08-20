Jamaicans, West Bayer charged in 1,500lb ganja haul

(CNS): The four men who were arrested last week following the interception of a canoe that turned out to be carrying 1,500lbs of ganja have been charged with illegal trafficking and possession of ganja, as well as the intent to supply and conspiracy to import the drug. Three of the suspects are Jamaican, aged 39, 45 and 64. The fourth man is a 38-year-old from West Bay.

He has also been charged with three counts each of Illegal Landing and Human Smuggling in relation to the Jamaicans. All four men appeared in court on Monday, 18 August, and were remanded in custody, pending a further appearance on Wednesday.

The men were apprehended and the boat and drugs seized after the suspect vessel was spotted by the Cayman Islands Coast Guard while on patrol in local waters.