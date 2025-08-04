Honduran national identified as latest crash victim

| 04/08/2025 | 2 Comments
Fatal crash on Shamrock Road, 28 July 2025 (from social media)

(CNS): Police have confirmed that the man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Shamrock Road in Savannah in the early morning hours of Monday, 28 July, was Durvin Norales Mejia, a 31-year-old Honduran national residing in the Cayman Islands. Mejia was driving a Honda Fit when he veered off the road and smashed into a tree. He was killed at the scene while three other passengers were taken to hospital, one in a critical condition.

The police have not released any more details about the collision. Nor have they confirmed the identity of the man who was killed in another crash just a few hours later. The second death that night was the rider of a motorbike that came off the Linford Pearson Highway and crashed into trees at around 11pm on Sunday, 27 July.

Category: Local News

Comments (2)

  1. Anonymous says:
    04/08/2025 at 8:34 pm

    RIP Mejia

  2. Anonymous says:
    04/08/2025 at 5:45 pm

    He could have killed
    an innocent person.

    Glad he is off the road. We all die so no pity for him.

