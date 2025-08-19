Help sought for local chef in coma after hit-and-run

(CNS): A Caymanian chef who was critically injured when he was knocked off his bicycle by a hit-and-run driver is in need of financial assistance to get the treatment he needs. Although Demry Rankine, also known as the “Rasta Chef”, has been in a coma for nearly four months and was initially given no hope of surviving, he has begun to show signs of life.

Rankine is now eligible for transfer to more advanced facilities abroad that can aid his recovery, and a local charity is appealing to the community for help.

While it is not clear what his health insurance situation is or why the government is not able to assist in the transfer, Cayman Ark said on social media that his wife and child are facing mounting bills and need help to send him overseas for specialist treatment.

On the evening of 25 April, Rankine was hit on South Church Street, close to Smith Barcadere, by a dark coloured SUV, which left the scene before the EMS or police arrived. He has been in the George Town hospital ever since, in the critical care unit. A 20-year-old woman from West Bay was arrested the following day in relation to the collision and a number of other driving offences.

Police confirmed on Friday that she remains on police bail. However, has not been charged, and the investigation continues.