Gym ditched to cut Brac school budget by $6M

Artist’s rendition of the new Brac high school (from the Full Business Case document)

(CNS): Education Minister Rolston Anglin has said that plans to build a gymnasium and covered walkways at the new high school on Cayman Brac have been dropped to shave some $6 million off the $59 million price tag for the controversial project started under the previous administration. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Anglin said the decision had been made to “deliver both value and vision” by cutting costs without undermining the delivery of education.

“Since my appointment… I have focused on ensuring the projects are managed responsibly and deliver real benefits to our people,” he said. “The need for a new high school in Cayman Brac has long been recognised. Recent discoveries of asbestos-containing materials and sections of the existing facility have made the case for a new campus even more urgent.

“At the same time, with project costs approaching $59 million and a history of escalating costs across all government projects, I deemed it my duty to review how best to ensure this project could be delivered in a fiscally responsible manner,” the minister added.

Anglin said that after visiting the site and meeting with contractors, it was clear that too much work had already been done and money spent to stop the project. Therefore, a decision was made to stop construction of covered walkways and to forgo the development of the gymnasium.

“Instead, indoor physical education classes and large school examinations will be accommodated in the existing multi-purpose hall and other suitable spaces,” Anglin stated. “This is not about cutting corners. It is about balancing ambition with accountability, delivering a modern and sustainable school while exercising fiscal prudence.”

Anglin is no stranger to the problems that can follow change orders to public projects. When he was education minister in the 2009-2013 UDP administration, he had to wrestle with the problems of two costly planned high school projects that had just been started.

Like the NCFC, that government was also facing severe financial challenges. However, his efforts ultimately did little to prevent the escalating costs and major challenges surrounding both the Clifton Hunter and the new John Gray High School campuses.

This time, however, Anglin appeared confident that this was a wise move that would genuinely save money. He said that there was “real demand from the public” to cut costs on this project, ensure accountability and get value for money.

Saving $6 million on any project was worthwhile, he added, and the money saved could finance additional facilities for government schools on Grand Cayman that are at capacity. He explained that the government had looked “very carefully” at what savings could be made without undermining the overall delivery of education.

The multi-purpose hall that was recently built on the Brac in the same area still requires work to adapt it into a fully functional school gym. But given its proximity to the new school, Anglin said it made sense to make this move because we are not “going to be… taking away anything from the education”.

The savings amount to some 10% of the overall budget, but there are no guarantees that the total costs will remain under $55 million, and the project has already encountered challenges. Garth Arch of Arch and Godfrey, one of the two general contractors building the school, the other being McAlpine, said there had been problems with the foundations and soil on the land when they began work at the site.

This had delayed the start of the project, but it has since been resolved, and the project is moving ahead, he said. Expectations are that the school will be completed by June next year.

Arch also confirmed that the construction workers building the school will soon move into an accommodation block that was recently completed. The minority UPM administration spent more than CI$8.5 million on the building to house workers on major projects on the Sister Islands.

Arch said there will be around 160 workers on the site at its peak, and many will be housed in this new building. He confirmed that the provision of this accommodation, which will be free of charge to the workers and the contractor, was built into the contract with the government for the construction of the school.