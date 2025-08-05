Grow boxes up for grabs for backyard farmers
(CNS) The Ministry of Agriculture has launched a pilot backyard garden programme to encourage residents to start producing food in their yards. The new community initiative is aimed at increasing household-level food security and sustainable gardening, a release from the ministry said. Those who wish to participate can apply for free grow boxes, soil and seeds, as well as basic guidance to start their own food garden.
The programme is targeting Caymanians from all walks of life, including retirees, urban families and eco-conscious young people.
“We believe food security begins at home,” said Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks. “By equipping individuals and families with the tools to grow even a small portion of their own produce, we’re investing in a more resilient, self-sufficient future.”
Applications are now open, and would-be Caymanian backyard farmers can apply online here until 30 August or until supplies last.
For more information, contact the Department of Agriculture at agdept@gov.ky.
Category: Agriculture, Local News
Legalize it!
just PR waffle and nonsense.
don’t they do this with kids in pre-school????……….zzzzzzzzzzz
will it come with gunja seeds or do I have to supply my own?
not quite free as I have to pay $100 a year to join the FIRP.
All I want is to grow a little fruit and veg for my consumption.
For Caymanians only or residents too? Asking for a friend, since foreigners are not allowed to catch fish. ..
Excellent programme – will the boxes be available in the Sister Islands?