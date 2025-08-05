Grow boxes up for grabs for backyard farmers

Grow box (image from PLAHI website)

(CNS) The Ministry of Agriculture has launched a pilot backyard garden programme to encourage residents to start producing food in their yards. The new community initiative is aimed at increasing household-level food security and sustainable gardening, a release from the ministry said. Those who wish to participate can apply for free grow boxes, soil and seeds, as well as basic guidance to start their own food garden.

The programme is targeting Caymanians from all walks of life, including retirees, urban families and eco-conscious young people.

“We believe food security begins at home,” said Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks. “By equipping individuals and families with the tools to grow even a small portion of their own produce, we’re investing in a more resilient, self-sufficient future.”