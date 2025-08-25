Government buys Bluff land for $5.5 million
(CNS): Just days after the community began calling for the new government to buy a huge tract of wilderness on the northeastern end of the Bluff on Cayman Brac, the National Coalition for Caymanians has confirmed it has acquired the land for $5.5 million. The culturally and environmentally important 125-acre plot by the Lighthouse Park, including an historic nature trail, offers one of the most spectacular views in the Cayman Islands and a bio-diverse area of untouched natural habitat.
Home Affairs Minister Nickolas DaCosta confirmed that contracts regarding the purchase were exchanged on Friday evening at an event on the Brac to mark the launch of First 100 Days in Office Report. The new Cabinet also held a meeting on the island.
DaCosta revealed that government had been working for several weeks before the sale was made public to buy the property. In a social media post, Premier André Ebanks said that purchasing the land was a result of excellent teamwork by the coalition.
The full details of purchase have yet to be revealed but the confirmation that government was buying the land in order to protect it from development was widely welcomed across social media.
A rally that had been organised for the weekend to show government the public support for buying the land turned into a celebration. Leanni Tibbetts, a local environmentalist and the TCCP’s youth branch president who hd organized the event, said it was about the importance of saving the history and heritage on of the Cayman Islands.
Category: Land Habitat, Politics, Science & Nature
Well done but was it necessary for the whole government to fly to the Brac at the taxpayers expense expense?
For photo op and backslapping, yes.
Great job!
And to all the incessant complainers out there – stop pointing the finger at everyone else! Fix your life! You are the only problem in your life. Stop trying to drag people down into your hell. If you don’t have anything nice to say STFU!
Which fairy dropped $5.5 million for this?
Excellent news!! Well done CI Government…let’s continue to protect and save our natural resources!
When will they be buying the south side from the Kirkconnell’s? Been for sale for years now. I guess only foreign investors get to reap the benefits of the government purse?
If government keeps buying land to prevent development…revenue from land sales, construction permits, materials import duties, transfer taxes from purchasers, etc etc will have to be replaced…..don’t shoot yourselves in the foot .
Well done!👏👏👏👏 Let the nay sayers and down voters take a hike, FFS! Can’t please some people; if the govt listens to the people, bad. If the govt lets foreigners buy the land, bad.
Scroll down the CNS page and read the “budget crisis” story.
Sorry. Not Buck Owens. Ray Charles!!!
John Cena. At least his money must be.
25@6:05 By now we know you have a crush on John Cena. Enough John Cena crap! Try to contribute.
Fell for the ruse hook line and sinker.
Buck Owens!
Kenny was the listing awah?
LOL gotta love people in Cayman.
Complain when Caymanians sell out to foreigners but then also complain when the government buys land making it not for sale anymore for foreigners……. what an exhausting group of people we have here
perpetual victims
Crabs in a bucket !
Where the money has come from? Don’t the CIG have a environment fund,as far as I know we have. Someone correct me if am wrong. Awesome news as we need to buy more land to save and protect and turn into protected parks.Thank you NCFC Government.Finally the people have a government where our interests and our country comes first. Best news I’ve heard in a longtime. Thank you again.
what happened to the deficit?
Kenny will close on the deal for free.
wow…would love to read the business case for this…
The Caymanians of the future will consider this land acquisition invaluable.
I wish purchases like this had been the primary object on Grand Cayman years ago, and then perhaps we wouldn’t be so overbuilt. Thank God also, for National Trust.
Hypocritical rubes do not want this question asked.
Where did the $5.5 million dollars come from?
early childhood education or special needs children
not building that stupid 50m school in brac for 10 kids is any easy start
Million Dolllar BabyYou have’nt heard. They found it under the big tree in front of the LA! Better hurry and get yours! I am glad they bought it. Well worth it.
The dump they are ignoring, again.
Kenny’s commissions.