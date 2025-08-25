Government buys Bluff land for $5.5 million

NCFC members at the Lighthouse at the end of the Bluff

(CNS): Just days after the community began calling for the new government to buy a huge tract of wilderness on the northeastern end of the Bluff on Cayman Brac, the National Coalition for Caymanians has confirmed it has acquired the land for $5.5 million. The culturally and environmentally important 125-acre plot by the Lighthouse Park, including an historic nature trail, offers one of the most spectacular views in the Cayman Islands and a bio-diverse area of untouched natural habitat.

Home Affairs Minister Nickolas DaCosta confirmed that contracts regarding the purchase were exchanged on Friday evening at an event on the Brac to mark the launch of First 100 Days in Office Report. The new Cabinet also held a meeting on the island.

DaCosta revealed that government had been working for several weeks before the sale was made public to buy the property. In a social media post, Premier André Ebanks said that purchasing the land was a result of excellent teamwork by the coalition.

The full details of purchase have yet to be revealed but the confirmation that government was buying the land in order to protect it from development was widely welcomed across social media.

A rally that had been organised for the weekend to show government the public support for buying the land turned into a celebration. Leanni Tibbetts, a local environmentalist and the TCCP’s youth branch president who hd organized the event, said it was about the importance of saving the history and heritage on of the Cayman Islands.