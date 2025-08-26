From premier to knight to speaker to realtor

House Speaker Sir Alden McLaughlin (from social media)

(CNS): In an extremely surprising move, retired MP Sir Alden McLaughlin, after a 25-year career as a politician, including serving as the Cayman Islands’ premier and then speaker of the House of Parliament, has become a real estate agent. Century 21 Cayman Islands announced that a qualified attorney had joined its team. Kenneth Bryan MP has also joined the company as a part-timer as he goes through the realtor exams.

“We are honored to welcome Sir Alden to Century 21 Cayman,” said Alex Wood, Broker of Century 21 Cayman Islands. “His unparalleled record of leadership, service, and integrity will be an invaluable asset to our clients, our team, and the wider community.”

McLaughlin, who retired after the last election, is also an enthusiastic farmer and had indicated he would be doing much more in that line of work once he left the political fray.

However, he told the Cayman Compass that he had enjoyed the last few months of unemployment after the election, but “it’s not in my nature to be idle”. He added, “I’ve worked continuously for 48 years, starting when I was 16. I worked throughout A Levels and then throughout law school. I like to work… So now, my break is over, and it’s time to take up a new challenge. I’m excited at the prospect.”

It’s not clear why McLaughlin has not returned to the legal profession but has, instead, chosen a career in sales.

Bryan, meanwhile, remains a full-time MP representing George Town Central and is deputy leader of the opposition. He told the Compass that he had taken a part-time job at the office and implied he needed the money after his salary fell from that of a minister to an opposition MP.

Now in his third term, Bryan is earning around $140,000 per year, as well as up to another $60,000 in allowances, plus benefits such as full health care coverage and a generous pension.