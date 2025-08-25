Former HSA surgeon charged with manslaughter

Dr Paul Taiganides

(CNS): Dr Paul Taiganides (61) is expected in court on Tuesday to face manslaughter charges in connection with the death of Travis Alexander Ebanks (29) from West Bay, who died at the hospital after he was wounded in January 2024 in what was believed to be a gang-related shooting. Dr Taiganides was working in the ER on the night Ebanks was brought in with a bullet wound to his chest. He was arrested nine months later on suspicion of manslaughter as a result of gross negligence.

Dr Taiganides, a practising physician for more than 20 years, has since left the George Town hospital, but the police have not indicated whether or not he remains in the Cayman Islands. Online searches indicate that he is currently based in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

Following the announcement by police that he had been charged in connection with “an incident”, the Health Services Authority issued a statement in which officials declined to comment on the specific allegations but sought to “reassure the public that the HSA has and will continue to maintain strict requirements for all practitioners”.

This includes a “comprehensive credentialing process” involving independent verification of qualifications, licensing with the local medical and dental council, and a review by HSA’s senior medical staff before anyone can practice at its facilities, officials said. “Our focus remains on delivering safe, high-quality healthcare to the people of the Cayman Islands,” they added.

Dr Taiganides is a general surgeon with extensive experience in gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). He completed his medical degree at the Ohio State University College of Medicine and his surgical residency at Wright State University. His professional experience includes roles as a general and trauma surgeon in multiple states in North America and all over the world.

According to online sources, Dr Taiganides has contributed significantly to the field through multiple publications in reputable journals, including NEJM, focusing on GERD and related surgical innovations.