Father’s appeal against conviction for killing son fails

Roger Davard Bush

(CNS) Roger Davard Bush (50), who was convicted of murdering his own son in November 2019, has failed in his bid to get the conviction overturned, as the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal found there was nothing to suggest it was unsafe. Bush gunned down Shaquille DeMario Bush in a hail of bullets at the family home on Daisy Lane in West Bay. At his trial, the crown said he was motivated by jealousy, as he believed his son was having an affair with his long-term girlfriend and suspected Shaquille may have fathered the couple’s young daughter.

The appeal was heard earlier this year, and CICA’s decision was read to the court Friday morning by Justice Cheryll Richards on behalf of the appeal court.

In September 2022, Bush was found guilty following a judge-alone trial, heard by Justice Marlene Carter. During the trial, two witnesses, including his estranged partner, revealed that he had confessed to them that he had killed his son and persuaded another family member to throw the gun he used into the sea. The testimony of the two witnesses was supported by CCTV footage and telephone evidence.

A corrupt auxiliary police officer, Courtney Levy, acting on behalf of Bush, threatened the key witness, for which he was later jailed for four years. However, the threats frightened the witness enough to silence her for almost a year before she went to the police.

Bush denied the charges and still professes his innocence. However, he has never answered the allegations, as he gave only a brief statement to the police when interviewed and opted not to take the stand during the trial. He appealed on the grounds that the trial judge had failed to consider the contradictory evidence presented by the key witnesses during the hearing.

Bush’s legal team argued that she had also failed to give sufficient consideration to the credibility of the second witness and, in her final judgment, appeared to have dismissed evidence that pointed to other suspects, including a major gang rival of the victim and various Jamaican nationals who had been implicated in the killing.

Bush also claimed that the judge had not given sufficient attention to evidence that the gun used to kill Shaquille Bush was one that had featured in at least nine local crimes, from robbery to murder, by members of the Birch Tree Hill gang, a rival criminal group from Logwoods, the gang that Bush was said to belong to.

But while the appeal court judges decided to consider the appeal, they did not, in the end, agree with the arguments presented by Bush’s attorneys. The CICA found that the trial judge had based her verdict on the findings of fact and a “convincing” case against Bush.

The appeal court noted a number of factors that convincingly pointed to Bush as the killer. These included his failure to report the death of his son and the fact that he had, instead, gone on the run, which his defence attorneys claimed at trial was because he was worried the police would learn he was dealing drugs.

The CICA panel also said there was considerable supporting evidence that he had confessed to the two witnesses, as they were aware of things that could only have come from the killer. And while they accepted there were some contradictions in the witness testimony, the larger picture was supported by cogent independent evidence.

The appeal court found that the trial judge did not misunderstand or misuse facts, and, dismissing the appeal, they wrote that “in our view the verdict is not unsafe or unsatisfactory”.

Bush is serving a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 33 years. He was remanded in custody after he was charged in 2021 and has been at HMP Northward ever since. He will not be eligible for his first parole hearing until 2054.