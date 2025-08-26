Escalation of assaults on police officers raises concern

Police officers search a person at Seven Mile Public Beach (file photo)

(CNS): Over the past two weekends, police officers responding to callouts have been bitten by suspects, bitten by dogs, and hit by suspects, among the multiple assaults against them, the RCIPS has said. Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said that so far this year, there have been two dozen assaults against his officers, and it may be time to increase the penalties to reduce the risk the job poses.

“So far this year, we have seen 24 incidents during which a police officer was assaulted,” Walton stated in a release about the increase in violence against the police. “It is concerning that there appears to be an uptick in these types of incidents, but the public should rest assured that each one is being thoroughly investigated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.”

This weekend alone, there were three occasions when police were injured and had to be treated at the hospital. On Saturday morning, officers responded to a report of a domestic incident involving a 26-year-old man who was on bail in relation to another case but was violating his conditions.

When officers tried to arrest him, he violently resisted and a struggle ensued, during which a male officer was bitten by the man, and a female officer received minor injuries, the RCIPS said. The man, a resident of East End, was eventually arrested for multiple offences, including resisting arrest and assaulting police.

Later the same night, officers responded to a report of a vehicle being taken without permission. They quickly located the 28-year-old Bodden Town resident and the vehicle, but when they attempted to arrest him, he resisted.

Police equipment was damaged during the struggle, and an officer was bitten by a dog that was at the location. The man was arrested on suspicion of taking a conveyance without the owner’s consent, driving without insurance, resisting arrest and damage to property.

On Saturday afternoon, an off-duty police officer at Camana Bay spotted an altercation between a man and a woman. Identifying herself as a police officer, she approached and attempted to make enquiries. However, she was struck by the man, who was then restrained by a security guard at the location.

The man, a 40-year-old resident of West Bay, left the area but was later located and arrested on suspicion of assaulting police, assault ABH, and harassment alarm and distress. He was also arrested on suspicion of the consumption of ganja and possession of an offensive weapon.

The officers in each of these incidents were taken to hospital for treatment and subsequently discharged.

“Policing is perhaps the only profession where the possibility of being assaulted is something you accept as part of the job,” Walton said. “Despite this risk, our police officers serve their communities diligently every single day. However, this does not mean that such actions are condoned by the legal system, or should be seen as acceptable by the public.”

Section 123 of the Police Act states that assaulting a police officer carries a maximum sentence of up to two years.

“However, it may be time to consider strengthening these penalties to help send the unmistakable message that assaulting our police officers will not be tolerated,” the commissioner said.