Driver arrested after reckless jaunt on WB road

(CNS): A 56-year-old man who crashed a BMW into a stationary car at a set of traffic lights on Monday evening after a reckless jaunt along the West Bay Road has been arrested for dangerous driving and multiple other traffic-related offences. Police said that at about 8pm that night, they spotted the BMW travelling on the West Bay Road near Cemetery Beach with no headlights and swerving into oncoming traffic.

His actions forced the officer driving the police vehicle to take evasive action. Although the police activated their lights and sirens as they followed him, the driver of the BMW refused to stop, continuing along the West Bay Road and onto the Esterley Tibbetts Highway before returning to the West Bay Road, repeatedly endangering other road users in the process.

The officers opted to monitor the vehicle at a safe distance rather than give chase, but they were forced to stop their efforts to follow the vehicle when it accelerated to a high speed, the RCIPS stated in a release. However, shortly after the officers abandoned the pursuit, the driver smashed into a car that was waiting at the traffic lights by the intersection of the West Bay Road and Eastern Avenue in George town.

The police arrested the George Town man, who was taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured during the jaunt.

The RCIPS urged all drivers to drive safely, obey road rules and remain considerate of others. “Reckless driving puts lives at risk,” the police stated.