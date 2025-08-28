DPP refuses to answer FOI claiming too much work

(CNS): The Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) has upheld a refusal by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to release records relating to prosecution decisions in his office. DPP Simon Davis refused a freedom of information request for the documents because it would be too much work.

David said it would be “a mammoth task” to release the requested information, largely because the ODPP doesn’t keep a proper record of which cases it has declined to prosecute or why, even though this is a fundamental part of the DPP’s job.

Alric Lindsay, the owner of Blackbox Insight & News, an online local media platform, has published a number of stories in recent months highlighting the differences in the way visitors who have committed crimes here are handled compared to locals, particularly in relation to the possession of ammunition or drugs.

As part of his efforts to examine potential discrimination, Lindsay was seeking records as far back as 2017 on how many decisions had been made not to prosecute people, how those decisions were reached and whether there were patterns revealing areas of discrimination.

After his initial request was refused, he reduced the scope of his request to records going back to 2022, but the request was still declined. So he went on to request the intervention of the OMB and an official hearing.

Justifying his request, he pointed out the importance of transparency to justice, allowing the public to hold the DPP accountable for its prosecutorial decisions.

“Without access to information, it becomes difficult to assess whether decisions not to prosecute are justified or consistent, leading to potential perceptions of arbitrary or biased decision-making,” Lindsay stated in his submissions to the ombudsman.

However, in her ruling, Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone found that the ODPP had applied the law correctly when the request was denied based on the claim it would “unreasonably divert its resources”, and she dismissed the appeal. Nevertheless, she encouraged the DPP to consider proactive publication of aggregate data on such decisions to enhance transparency and public accountability.

She noted in the ruling that the information requested was not “maintained in a statistical format as part of the ODPP’s regular business operations”. While the office has records containing the information, the FOI Act doesn’t require authorities to create any record that isn’t created in the normal course of business, and the ombudsman doesn’t have the power to order its creation.

Since the ODPP reviews roughly 2,500 cases every year, many of which do not end up in court, Roulstone accepted that trying to find the information Lindsay requested would be unreasonable.

Lindsay does have a right to a judicial review of this decision, but he said that heading to the courts is a costly exercise and has argued that these are the type of records the office should be compelled to keep.

“In my view, it should not be an ‘unreasonable diversion of resources’ to provide basic statistics on prosecutions,” Lindsay stated in an email in the wake of the decision. “The ability of every agency to use this provision… in the FOI Act provides a way for all agencies to avoid transparency. They should maintain proper records that enable the extraction of statistical data,” he added.