DoT targets Europe’s German speaking market

Tourism Director Rosa Harris

(CNS): The Department of Tourism has spent around CI$138,000 on a marketing contract with a German company to attract visitors from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, who tourism officials believe would be high-spending, long-staying guests. Currently, only a very small percentage of visitors to the Cayman Islands come from this area, and there are no direct flights from these countries, which cannot happen without lengthening the airport runway — a project that remains in question.

In a press release, Tourism Director Rosa Harris said the DoT was focusing on the DACH region to help flatten out the ups and downs of seasonal visitor numbers. As a result, a contract had been awarded to the Kleber Group, a well-known agency in the region, following a competitive procurement process.

“Travellers from the DACH region, specifically Germany, are known for their propensity for international travel — often staying longer and spending more per trip than the European average,” Harris said in a release about the decision to promote Cayman directly in the three central European countries.

“This is a valuable opportunity for the Cayman Islands as our product strongly aligns with what DACH travellers are looking for in a destination with our beaches, culinary offerings and unique experiences,” she added.

Harris said that Cayman sees some visitors already from this region, but the new agency is expected to develop and execute a strategy to grow business from there. It will engage with the travel trade in these markets to strengthen the Cayman Islands’ positioning and attract high-value travellers to the destination, supporting the DoT’s market diversification strategy.

However, there are no direct flights from the region, and there has been no indication that any carriers are considering flights between Cayman and Austria, Germany or Switzerland. Nevertheless, DoT believes that if the numbers go up, the proposed new runway could pave the way for direct flights.

“As we look toward the future, we want to ensure that our industry is resilient and can withstand market disruptions, so expanding beyond our traditional source markets is key, “Harris stated. “We are looking ahead to the Owen Roberts Airport master plan improvements, including the runway extension to allow for nonstop routes from Europe.

“Our work with Kleber Group plays an integral role in our aviation strategy as we engage with European airlines to show the demand for the Cayman Islands from these markets.”

Representatives from Kleber have already visited the islands and met with stakeholders to help them refine their strategy for promoting Cayman to DACH travellers. The company has over 30 years experience in the global communications industry, and specialises in travel, luxury and lifestyle. Julia Kleber, CEO of the agency, said they looked forward to supporting increased visitation.