DoT targets Europe’s German speaking market
(CNS): The Department of Tourism has spent around CI$138,000 on a marketing contract with a German company to attract visitors from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, who tourism officials believe would be high-spending, long-staying guests. Currently, only a very small percentage of visitors to the Cayman Islands come from this area, and there are no direct flights from these countries, which cannot happen without lengthening the airport runway — a project that remains in question.
In a press release, Tourism Director Rosa Harris said the DoT was focusing on the DACH region to help flatten out the ups and downs of seasonal visitor numbers. As a result, a contract had been awarded to the Kleber Group, a well-known agency in the region, following a competitive procurement process.
“Travellers from the DACH region, specifically Germany, are known for their propensity for international travel — often staying longer and spending more per trip than the European average,” Harris said in a release about the decision to promote Cayman directly in the three central European countries.
“This is a valuable opportunity for the Cayman Islands as our product strongly aligns with what DACH travellers are looking for in a destination with our beaches, culinary offerings and unique experiences,” she added.
Harris said that Cayman sees some visitors already from this region, but the new agency is expected to develop and execute a strategy to grow business from there. It will engage with the travel trade in these markets to strengthen the Cayman Islands’ positioning and attract high-value travellers to the destination, supporting the DoT’s market diversification strategy.
However, there are no direct flights from the region, and there has been no indication that any carriers are considering flights between Cayman and Austria, Germany or Switzerland. Nevertheless, DoT believes that if the numbers go up, the proposed new runway could pave the way for direct flights.
“As we look toward the future, we want to ensure that our industry is resilient and can withstand market disruptions, so expanding beyond our traditional source markets is key, “Harris stated. “We are looking ahead to the Owen Roberts Airport master plan improvements, including the runway extension to allow for nonstop routes from Europe.
“Our work with Kleber Group plays an integral role in our aviation strategy as we engage with European airlines to show the demand for the Cayman Islands from these markets.”
Representatives from Kleber have already visited the islands and met with stakeholders to help them refine their strategy for promoting Cayman to DACH travellers. The company has over 30 years experience in the global communications industry, and specialises in travel, luxury and lifestyle. Julia Kleber, CEO of the agency, said they looked forward to supporting increased visitation.
poor market research again.
Is Kenny involved in this.
Has anyone ever been to where Germans holiday?
Unless the puppies are alowed out on the beach they aren’t comming.
We actually had tourism offices in different countries before. McKeever closed them and left us reliant on USA tourists only.
2026: The War of the Beach Chairs
Italy and Greece has a lots of white beautiful beach already and so much beautiful country, more peaceful, and way much cheaper to spend, compare to Cayman so why look further, also very close to Switzerland and Germany
in Winter time, Gran Canaria is the best option only 5 hours to travel by plane from Switzerland or Germany, Gran Canaria has sunshine all year round and the country is very gorgeus very beautiful mountains with white beach, etc. very beautiful diverse landscape, i’m telling you if you been to this countries like Italy or Greece, you will hook and keep coming back, also not to expensive to spend, if you ask europeans about Cayman they will say that it’s about laundering money, and lots of car accident, i guess the image of Cayman is tarnish ,i mean Cayman should work on that image if they want to attract tourist from Switzerland, Germany etc.
The Germans are coming Fawlty 🥳
Germans have no money. The only high spending tourists worth attracting would be Russians, but they go to Dubai where they need no visa. And the level of hotels and restaurants on island would not be luxurious enough for them, without even talking about the shopping. Better stick to middle class Americans with 5 or 6 children
We don’t have the beaches to attract German tourism. The Indian Ocean and the Pacific are more attractive and economical to the German sun seekers. Trying to lure them to Cayman is an expensive mistake. And we do not offer topless sunbathing! The only appeal that we would offer is for Germans to escape other German tourists. If they come this way, they would go to South America, not Cayman. Also we have too much cruise tourism for the elite tourists.
DoT spending money trying to get tourists who would justify the planned runway extension.
Chicken/Egg, or tail wagging dog?
Great idea. Germans take longer vacations.
Famously great tippers, too…….
Hey Rosa – any Caymanians being prepared for tourism jobs by being sent to German Language universities or for immersion training opportunities in Austria, Germany, or Switzerland?
Didn’t think so.
You want to pay for it? Switzerland is very expensive. It is very easy to learn German. However, they speak perfect English. Unlike us, they know about 4 languages.
The hotels can and should pay for it, on occasion, if they want to have people with those language and culinary skills serving their guests.
There was an opportunity and maybe still is, to have a Student Exchange program between a top Austrian Hotel College and a 5 star Hotel resort in Cayman. This fantastic opportunity for local students to study overseas was butchered because of the short vision of immigration officials and the minister in charge at that time.
When will we start to see the resulting savings on sauerkraut?
Start picking some Edelweiss, maybe than you will realise the amount for investment is on this island from Central Europe, and this since the 80ties.
How are they going to get here? Through London from anywhere in Europe is an overnight layover. Through Miami?
how does anyone get anywhere?
We are going to need camels soon if this heat keeps up.
You can fly in one day. Its just a very early flight into heathrow.
If we start shipping in Germans we will need to pass a Sun Loungers (Prohibition on Reservations) Act
Also a mandatory viewing of the Fawlty Towers comedy episode “ The Germans”.
DOT grasping at straws.