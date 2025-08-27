Doctor accused of critical error that killed patient

Travis Alexander Ebanks

(CNS): Travis Alexander Ebanks (29), aka “Carrot”, had a more than 92% chance of survival when he arrived at the ER with two gunshot wounds in January 2024, according to medical experts, but court documents show that he died a few hours later. Prosecutors have accused Dr Paul Taiganides (61), the senior physician on duty at the time, of manslaughter based on allegations that he made critical errors, including placing an endotracheal tube into his stomach instead of his lungs.

Taiganides, a Greek/US citizen, was employed by the Health Services Authority, but he is no longer living in the Cayman Islands. However, when he was informed by the RCIPS that he would be charged, he flew to Grand Cayman from Greece last week and attended the police station with his lawyer, then answered bail yesterday as required.

He was re-bailed with various conditions to return to Grand Court tomorrow afternoon after the magistrate transferred the case to the higher court as required by law. Dr Taiganides, who is represented by Greg Burke, has not yet been asked to answer the charge against him.

The surgeon faces one count of manslaughter by unlawful omission based on the allegations that he not only placed the breathing tube while intubating Ebanks into his stomach instead of his lung, but he also failed to correct that error and made a number of other mistakes. The prosecution contends that it was medical negligence that caused Ebanks’s death and not the gunshot wounds he sustained to his chest and neck.

To date, police have not charged anyone in relation to the shooting, which happened on King Road, West Bay, in the early hours of Sunday, 21 January.