Data drives MRCU work as mosquito misery continues

MRCU staff measure the distance at which the chemicals spread and at what points they are more effective. The tarps catch the small beads that drop from the mosquito plane. These are then carefully scooped out and taken back to the lab for analysis. (Photo credit: Tyler Stewart)

(CNS): The Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) is continuing to battle the record-high levels of mosquitoes this year based on data. As expected, recent rains have triggered more mosquito misery for residents. The number of black salt marsh mosquitoes (Aedes taeniorhynchus) in particular has exploded, and pet owners are being urged to protect their animals as this mosquito carries heartworm.

Officials said that science is driving their work based on field research and observation with traps reflecting higher numbers of the biting, disease-carrying pests.

“Our crews are out in full force, working to bring populations down as quickly as possible,” said Kevin Watler, the public outreach officer. “We are cautiously optimistic that numbers will decrease by next week. However, it is important to note that rainfall and tidal events can trigger further outbreaks. Our work is data-driven. MRCU collects and analyses information from traps and field surveys daily to guide operational decisions and target treatment in the most effective way possible.”

He added that the unit was committed to keeping mosquito populations as low as possible while protecting both public health and the environment.