CUC, OfReg agree on path to future solar generation

(CNS): The utilities regulator and CUC appear to have come to an agreement that will avert the need for the power provider to invest in more fossil fuel-burning generators and pave the way for some of the ‘firm’ provision it must supply through its licence deal to come from green energy. OfReg said it had settled the legal proceedings that CUC had recently started relating to the dispute between the two entities over the Certificate of Need (CON) determination issued by the regulator in April.

The disagreement between OfReg and CUC could have set back the Cayman Islands’ goal of transiting to green energy by decades. However, a settlement now sets out an agreed way forward for CUC to begin a competitive bid process for the firm generation it needs in the future.

CUC will submit a revised CON by 5 September with the goal of securing Grand Cayman’s future firm generation needs by way of a fair and transparent competitive bidding process, which OfReg officials said will obtain the best reliability and value for money for CUC’s customers.

“We welcome this practical resolution,” said OfReg Interim CEO Sonji Myles. “While the Office stands by the principles underpinning its original determination, we have always believed that regulatory clarity and process integrity can and should be achieved without protracted litigation at the cost of the people. We are grateful that CUC has agreed to focus its efforts on resubmitting the CON rather than pursuing court action, which we both agree would not have served the public interest.”

Despite the apparent underlying disagreements about how the CON was submitted, as well as the ongoing delays over the wider solar bid and other technical issues relating to CUC’s licence and disputes about competition, the regulater said they had all agreed that renewable technologies that are proven to be capable of meeting firm capacity standards, such as through effective hybridisation and battery integration, can be considered firm.

OfReg Board Chair Sammy Jackson said the outcome protects the regulatory framework on competitive bidding for firm power including renewables. He said the regulator was “committed to enabling the progression of cleaner energy generation in a way that is practical, secure, accountable and fair to consumers, whilst maintaining the necessary reliability of the grid”.



This renewed CON process is in addition to the long-awaited open competitive bid for 22.5MW of Dispatchable Solar issued by OfReg on 3 July.

“This resolution clears the path for us all to move forward,” said McCleary Frederick, OfReg’s executive director of energy. “The Office remains firmly focused on ensuring energy security, affordability, and a responsible transition to sustainable We appreciate CUC’s engagement on this matter and look forward to reviewing their resubmission.”

Both parties are now actively engaged in the modernisation of the CUC Transmission and Distribution Licence to align with evolving regulatory, infrastructure, and operational needs, with the goal of finalising the process as soon as possible.

CUC has said it will be bidding on the additional solar competitive tender, which is an important step in expanding distributed renewable generation capacity.

“We are proud of our strong track record of continuous improvement in reliability with our average annual interruption duration now under 2 hours, and in line with North American benchmarks,” said President and CEO Richard Hew. “We are dedicated to maintaining and improving energy reliability and resilience as we transition to Grand Cayman’s clean energy future.”

He added that CUC was fully committed to working closely with OfReg “to ensure that affordability, reliability and safety remain at the heart of our clean energy transformation”.

