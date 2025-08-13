CPA line-up change leaves leadership in place

Ian Pairaudeau

(CNS): The new government has appointed six new members to the Central Planning Authority, but has left both the existing chairman, Ian Pairaudeau, and his deputy, Handel Whittaker, in place, as well as several other members appointed by the previous PACT administration. Calls for a member of the Department of Environment to be included on the board have not been met.

Pairaudeau and Whittaker have presided over several controversial and erroneous legal challenges to directions from the National Conservation Council, which led to the waste of significant amounts of public cash. Under their leadership, the board has shown demonstrable disdain for the National Conservation Act, which it must now lawfully consider when it comes to planning applications.

Despite significant concerns about the waivers and other discretionary decisions that the leadership has made over the last four years, both men have retained their positions.

Although Premier Andre Ebanks, who is presiding over the new National Coalition for Caymanians, promised a greener approach on the campaign trail, the new Cabinet missed an opportunity at its meeting this week to add some environmental expertise to the CPA to help it make better decisions in relation to the NCA.

Most of the new members are also from the property sector, including Robert Bodden, a local realtor who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Bodden Town East constituency on the TCCP ticket with the premier.

Yet again, experts from the private sector with environmental management experience have been overlooked, and there is still no change to the civil service members. While the NCC membership includes the planning director or his delegate, there is no seat on the CPA for the Department of Environment director or her delegate.

The new line-up, which was formally gazetted on Wednesday, will begin their two-year term at the next meeting.

See the list of CPA members in the CNS Library and below:

Ian Pairaudeau – Chair

Handel Whittaker – Deputy Chair

Troy B. Powery – Member

Robert Bodden – Member

Dominic Williams – Member

Richard Andrew Hurlstone Sr – Member

Peter Campbell – Member

Kenneth Ebanks – Member

Eduardo Thompson – Member

Betty-Ann Ebanks – Member

Christine Maltman – Member

Osbert Francis – Member

Stephen Tatum – Member

Director of Planning (or his nominee) – Executive Secretary